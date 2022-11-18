These Are The 10 Ontario Cities With The Angriest Drivers & Clearly The GTA Has A Problem
It got a lot of attention on this list. 👀
Aggressive driving is a big problem, particularly for Ontario where it's an issue that's been on the rise in 2022, with 48,537 related incidents being reported as of October 31.
To draw attention to the issue of aggressive driving, My Choice (an insurance comparison company) has released a list of the top ten Ontario cities "with the worst road rage" — and the GTA got a lot of unwanted attention.
The report explored a database of over 250,000 insurance quotes, tallying the number of road rage incidents by including situations where drivers were caught doing the following: speeding, failing to stop, failing to signal, making an improper lane change or an improper pass, following another driver too closely, or distracted driving.
"From our findings we're able to identify that, speeding and improper lane changes took the top spots for rude driving behaviour in Ontario," read the report.
It lists the Ontario city with the worst road rage as North York, which has accounted for 5.95% of reported incidents so far in 2022.
The cities of Hamilton and Brampton followed in second and third, making up 5.12% and 4.91% of these incidents, respectively.
Mississauga, Scarborough, Brantford, Etobicoke and the city of Toronto followed, in that order, further legitimizing the GTA's reputation for having some pretty questionable drivers on its roadways.
Kitchener and London were given the nine and ten spots on this list.
Road rage statistics for 2022. My Choice
“Road rage can affect your driving, which in turn can result in a ticket or worse, an accident, which will ultimately lead to your insurance premium rising,” said Aren Mirzaian, CEO of My Choice. “Obeying the rules of the road and controlling your emotions will not only keep your insurance premiums in check but most importantly, keep you and others around you safe.”
The rise in road rage incidents comes after speeding and aggressive driving deaths in 2021 reached a decade high, with 81 people losing their lives in speed-related collisions.