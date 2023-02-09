Canadian Drivers Are Among The Worst In The World But It's OK, Americans Are Worse
A new report has laid out the stats... and it doesn't look great for Canada. 🚗
Beep beep! Are you a bad driver? Well, apparently you're not alone as a new study has found that Canadian motorists are among the worst drivers in the world.
A new study from car insurance company Compare the Market set out to uncover which countries which have the best and worst drivers – and it's not looking great for North America.
The insurance experts considered factors like levels of traffic, driving laws, blood alcohol allowance limits, the quality of roads and the number of deaths caused by road traffic in each country.
And, while motorists almost everywhere have probably at some point thought that their country has the worst drivers in the word, Canadians might just be right.
According to Compare the Market, Canada is in the top-ten countries when it comes to bad drivers, taking the ninth spot globally.
While Canada's traffic levels are pretty good in comparison to other countries, the country has pretty high speed limits and comparatively high blood alcohol allowance limits.
What's more, Canada has the second-lowest level of positive social media sentiment regarding driving (8.44%) which means Canucks are complaining a lot online about other people on the road.
It's not all bad news for Canadian motorists, though, as our American neighbours are apparently much worse.
The U.S. took the seventh spot on the bad-driver list, scoring poorly for levels of traffic, high speed limits and numbers of deaths caused by traffic incidents.
Although, apparently American roads are in better shape than Canadian roads.
As for the country with the worst drivers, that's apparently Thailand, where the traffic and road quality are both pretty bad, and the speed limits and traffic deaths are pretty high.
Which country has the worst drivers in the world?
The world's worst drivers, according to CTM's research, live in the following countries:
- Thailand
- Peru
- Lebanon
- India
- Malaysia
- Argentina
- United States
- Turkey
- Canada
- Brazil
Which country has the best drivers in the world?
The report also considered where the safest drivers in the world are, and here's a look at the top ten list:
- Japan
- Netherlands
- Norway
- Estonia
- Sweden
- Austria
- Switzerland
- Spain
- Singapore
- Portugal
So, next time you see somebody speeding past you, or spot a car crawling in the fast lane, or even witness someone run a red light here in Canada, maybe you'll be a little less surprised.
And, if you do see a particularly bad driver on this side of the border, check their license plate. They might just be American!
