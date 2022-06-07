Ontario's Worst Roads For 2022 Were Revealed & Avoid This Street In Hamilton At All Costs
Toronto dominated the list.😬
Buckle up, Ontario, and brace yourself for a bumpy ride if you ever find yourself driving down one of these streets.
The votes are in, and Barton Street East in Hamilton has seized the throne for Ontario's Worst Road in 2022, according to the CAA's poll results.
This particular road made its debut in the top 10 list back in 2019 when it ranked in fifth place and has since climbed its way up to clinch the top spot this year because of its potholes and "severe alligator cracking in the pavement." It's also Barton Street East's third year in a row to be named Hamilton's worst road. Yikes.
Eglinton Avenue West in Toronto placed second, and Barker Street in Prince Edward County snagged the bronze medal.
Last year's gold medalist, Victoria Road in PEC, didn't even crack the list this year, though the wine region's County Road 49 was also named one of the worst.
Four streets in the 6ix made it to the top 10 list for the province, and it should come as no surprise to Torontonians that Eglinton Avenue East clinched a spot. Lake Shore Boulevard East and Finch Avenue West also made the cut.
According to the CAA, the biggest factors that voters took into account to name the worst roads in the province included potholes, poor road maintenance and little to no cycling infrastructure on the street.
Here are the top 10 worst roads in 2022:
- Barton Street East, Hamilton
- Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
- Barker Street, Prince Edward County
- County Road 49, Prince Edward County
- Carling Avenue, Ottawa
- Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto
- Lake Shore Boulevard East, Toronto
- Finch Avenue West, Toronto
- Bronson Avenue, Ottawa
- Queen Street, Kingston