Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
worst roads in ontario

You Can Vote For The Worst Roads In Ontario & Here's What They Were Last Year

Cast your nominations until April 19.

The worst road in Ontario in 2021. Right: Toronto drivers caught in traffic.

The worst road in Ontario in 2021. Right: Toronto drivers caught in traffic.

CAA South Central Ontario | Newswire, Mike Clegg | Dreamstime

Are you tired of treading lightly when planning out your road trip in Ontario because you want to avoid certain routes?

Well, it's time to put the pedal to the metal because Ontarians can now cast their votes for what they think is the absolute worst road in the province through CAA's Worst Roads campaign.

"We know that through CAA's research, almost three quarters (72 per cent) of Ontarians are venting about the state of our roads to either their spouses, friends or co-workers and not always to local government officials," said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice-president of government and community relations for CAA South Central Ontario.

CAA SCO wants to hear from all disgruntled drivers, tired transit riders, pissed-off pedestrians and cheesed cyclists so that they can bring forward an informed campaign to key decision makers in the government about which roads to improve on next.

Ontarians will be able to weigh in on a variety of issues including congestion, potholes, bad road signs and the timing of traffic lights as well as cyclist and pedestrian safety.

According to CAA, over 80% of Ontarians have pointed to poor road conditions as the most common issues in their neighbourhoods, with cracks in the pavement and potholes being two of the biggest concerns (especially since, as CAA noted, the damage they cause to vehicles can cost up to $6,000 to repair.)

So, where were the worst roads in Ontario last year?

Here are the streets that made the top ten list in 2021:

  1. Victoria Road, Prince Edward County
  2. Carling Avenue, Ottawa
  3. Barton Street East, Hamilton
  4. County Road 49, Prince Edward County
  5. Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto
  6. Hunt Club Road, Ottawa
  7. Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto
  8. Innes Road, Ottawa
  9. Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins
  10. Queen Street, Kingston
Votes can be made up until April 19 through CAA's Worst Roads website.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...