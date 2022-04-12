Toronto Is Fixing Tons Of Potholes Throughout The City & Here's What To Expect
They're already starting the repairs.
Driving down a Toronto street shouldn't feel like you're going down an uneven gravel road in the middle of nowhere.
On Tuesday, April 12, the City of Toronto announced that about 100 staff are going to be working some long hours to fix as many potholes as possible before everyone hits the road for their Easter weekend celebrations.
"City crews are fixing potholes across the entire road network on expressways, major arterial streets, collectors and neighbourhood/local roads," the City's Transportation Services told Narcity via email.
While they didn't share where exactly these repairs are going to happen throughout the 6ix, Transportation Services said that anyone using the roads should only expect some "minor delays" and that road closures won't take place due to the repairs.
Shovels have already started to hit the streets, and Torontonians can expect to see repair work taking place for twelve hours throughout the day starting bright and early at 6 a.m., which will also largely depend on the weather (while it's looking like summer will be coming a bit early, it'll be shortlived.)
Even though the city promises there won't be any major delays, they are still encouraging anyone who uses the road to pay attention to what's happening on the road.
"People driving and cycling are advised to stay alert, slow down when approaching a work zone and give crews the time and space to do this important work safely," Transportation Services said.
It takes about four days for repair crews to fix potholes from when Torontonians report them in, but according to the city, the job really only takes about 15 to 20 minutes to fill them in and make the roads smooth again.
Anyone who sees a pothole in one of Toronto's streets can either call, tweet, or email 311, or go online and fill out a form.