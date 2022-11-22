Toronto Police Investigate A Kidnapping At Scarborough Town Centre & These 2 Men Are Wanted
A man was violently forced into a vehicle.
Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating a kidnapping in Scarborough that happened outside of a mall in the middle of the afternoon.
Officers were called to Scarborough Town Centre at 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 for reports of a suspicious incident.
According to police, a man was forced into a vehicle against his will by three men with guns and "physically assaulted over several hours."
Police said the victim was robbed of a "substantial value" of jewellery and managed to escape the vehicle hours after being kidnapped.
No other details about the kidnapping have been released and police did not elaborate on the victim's injuries.
One suspect in this case has been arrested and charged.
21-year-old Suliaman Sufi, of Toronto, was taken into custody the day after the incident and charged with 8 offences, including robbery with a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle, and extortion.
Police have since released photos of the two other outstanding suspects. They are both considered to be "armed and dangerous" and police advise anyone who sees them not to approach them, but to call 911 immediately.
Paired with their photos above, police said 23-year-old Muhsin is 6'0", 150 lbs, and has a slim build with black hair. 20-year-old Abdulhai Patel is described as 5'9", 220 lbs, and has black hair.
The pair are wanted on 7 charges, including kidnapping, forcible confinement, and assault causing bodily harm.
Anyone with information on this investigation is being asked to contact police at 416-808-4300, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.