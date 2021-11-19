Trending Tags

An American Woman Tried To Enter Canada With 56 Guns In The Trunk Of Her Car

She also had 13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition. 😬

An American Woman Tried To Enter Canada With 56 Guns In The Trunk Of Her Car
Canada Border Services Agency

An American woman was caught trying to enter Canada from the U.S. at a land border in Ontario with 56 guns stashed in the trunk of her car and she was arrested then charged.

Canada Border Services Agency announced this seizure on November 19 and said it's one of the largest single firearm seizures in southern Ontario in recent history.

On November 1, 2021, a vehicle was pulled in for a secondary examination at the Blue Water Bridge border crossing near Sarnia.

During the examination, CBSA officers found 56 undeclared prohibited firearms,13 over-capacity magazines, 43 ten-round pistol magazines and 100 rounds of ammunition in boxes in the trunk.

Vivian Richards, a 48-year-old from Oakland Park, Florida, was arrested and charged by the CBSA with:

  • Making false or deceptive statements
  • Evading compliance
  • Keeping, acquiring, disposing of goods illegally imported
  • Attempting to smuggle
  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon or restricted weapon
  • Possession for the purpose of weapons trafficking
  • Importing or exporting knowing it is unauthorized
  • Possessing a firearm knowing that the serial number on it has been altered, defaced or removed

All of the items were seized and an investigation is ongoing.

