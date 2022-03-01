2 Americans Tried To Enter Canada With Several 'Illegal Firearms' In Their Motorhome
They've both been charged with multiple offences.
Two Americans have been charged with multiple offences in connection with a "significant firearms seizure" at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.
In a statement released on Tuesday, the Canadian Border Services Agency said the firearms had been found when the pair from the U.S. tried to enter Canada in their motorhome.
Border services officers searched the vehicle and found two prohibited assault-style rifles, four prohibited 9-millimetre handguns, and one restricted .45-calibre handgun, which had allegedly not been declared.
The guns were seized along with 11 prohibited high-capacity magazines during the January 3 incident.
The suspects from Alaska, named by CBSA as Adam Peter Brown, 39, and Bethany Ann Brown, 42, have each been charged with five counts: smuggling, making false statements, possessing a prohibited or restricted gun with ammunition, failing to follow firearms storage regulations and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The two were released on a promise to appear in court. They’re scheduled to make their first appearance in Lethbridge Provincial Court on March 1.
"Canada Border Services Agency officers remain on alert to seize smuggled firearms at the border," said Ben Tame, Director of CBSA operations in southern Alberta. "This is a top priority for the Agency and an important way we contribute to Canada's public safety, protecting the communities we serve."