Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
us border

Guards Caught A Guy With 52 Lizards & Snakes In His Pants At The US-Mexico Border

He was not happy to see them.

Reptiles seized at the US-Mexico border.

Reptiles seized at the US-Mexico border.

United States Customs and Border Protection

A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 52 lizards and snakes into the U.S. by hiding them under his jacket and pants.

He apparently thought he could slither into the United States with them, but he was sadly mistaken. And we can only imagine how uncomfortable that must've been.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection pulled the man over in a truck at the San Ysidro crossing with Mexico around 3 a.m. on February 25, according to a news release.

Officers searched the guy and found "several bags of live animals" on him, according to the CBP. He'd apparently stuffed the bagged reptiles in his "jacket, pants pockets and groin area."

The suspect, who is American, was arrested at the scene.

"The smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the U.S., without taking care for the health and safety of the animals," officials said.

Officers went through the trove of reptiles and identified 43 horned lizards and nine snakes.

The animals were still alive and they were put into quarantine. Officials say some of them were endangered species.

The man was sent to a correctional facility although charges were not released.

We're also not sure if he suffered any bites during the smuggling attempt, but we don't like his odds.

Reptile smuggling is a pretty big deal in North America, although this is nowhere close to the massive turtle-smuggling ring that officials busted a few years ago.

Moral of the story is that reptiles do not belong in your pants, so don't put them in there.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...