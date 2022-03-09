Guards Caught A Guy With 52 Lizards & Snakes In His Pants At The US-Mexico Border
He was not happy to see them.
A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 52 lizards and snakes into the U.S. by hiding them under his jacket and pants.
He apparently thought he could slither into the United States with them, but he was sadly mistaken. And we can only imagine how uncomfortable that must've been.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection pulled the man over in a truck at the San Ysidro crossing with Mexico around 3 a.m. on February 25, according to a news release.
Officers searched the guy and found "several bags of live animals" on him, according to the CBP. He'd apparently stuffed the bagged reptiles in his "jacket, pants pockets and groin area."
The suspect, who is American, was arrested at the scene.
"The smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the U.S., without taking care for the health and safety of the animals," officials said.
Officers went through the trove of reptiles and identified 43 horned lizards and nine snakes.
The animals were still alive and they were put into quarantine. Officials say some of them were endangered species.
The man was sent to a correctional facility although charges were not released.
We're also not sure if he suffered any bites during the smuggling attempt, but we don't like his odds.
Reptile smuggling is a pretty big deal in North America, although this is nowhere close to the massive turtle-smuggling ring that officials busted a few years ago.
Moral of the story is that reptiles do not belong in your pants, so don't put them in there.