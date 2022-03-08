Editions

us canada border

Drivers In BC Are Avoiding The US-Canada Border Restrictions For Cheap Gas In Point Roberts

And they're allowed to keep doing it until March 31!

Cars line up at a US-Canada border crossing and, right, fuel pumps at a gas station.

Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime, Daniel Korzeniewski | Dreamstime

Gas prices have been soaring across Canada in recent weeks — but savvy drivers in B.C. have spotted an opportunity to get cheap gas and bypass the COVID-19 restrictions at the U.S.-Canada border.

According to the government website, Canada still requires a rapid antigen test or PCR to enter the country and it requires all travellers to submit mandatory information, including proof of vaccination, via the ArriveCAN app.

However, in Point Roberts, a U.S. community next to B.C. that is only accessible by driving through Canada, fully vaccinated Canadians can drive across the U.S.-Canada border for any length of time and without the requirement to show a negative COVID-19 test when coming back into Canada.

That is because of an exemption that is in for Point Roberts because the federal government recognizes it as a "remote border community."

It is one of just five towns that are listed on the government's exemptions list, which expires March 31, and also includes Campobello Island, N.B., Hyder, Alaska, Northwest Angle, Minnesota, and Stewart, B.C

Drivers entering and leaving Point Roberts only need to show proof of vaccination and submit information to the ArriveCAN app. They do not need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, unlike other border crossings. However, they may be randomly selected to do a COVID-19 test once they're back home in Canada.

According to the Gas Buddy website, gas prices in Point Roberts on March 8 are between US$4.31 and US$4.43 for a gallon. This equates to between CA$1.45 cents a litre and CA$1.49 cents a litre.

Compare that to the gas prices in Metro Vancouver which, according to Gas Wizard, are expected to rise again on Tuesday, March 8, to 211.9 cents a litre.

