Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
gas prices

Gas Prices In Canada Are Flip-Flopping Again & Here's Which Day You Should Fill Up

Make sure you time it right.

Western Canada Editor
An Esso gas station showing the price of gas.

An Esso gas station showing the price of gas.

Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

Gas prices across Canada continue to hover at near-record levels, but drivers will be able to save some money at the pumps if they time it right.

According to Gas Wizard, a price prediction website, costs at the gas station will rise across most of Canada on Friday, March 25 by between one and three cents a litre.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, who runs the website, then predicts that gas prices will drop again tomorrow (Saturday, March 26) by up to three cents a litre.

So if your gas tank is running low and you plan on putting some miles on the dash this weekend, you may want to fill up on Saturday to save a little bit of money.

Gas prices on Friday, March 25

Toronto gas prices are predicted to be 176.9 cents a litre in the city and the wider GTA.

In Montreal, gas prices are 186.9 cents a litre, in Victoria they are 195.9 cents a litre, in Vancouver they are even higher at 199.9 cents a litre, and in Halifax, gas costs 170.9 cents a litre.

Calgary sits at 167.9 cents a litre, while neighbouring Edmonton has gas prices at 164.9 cents a litre.

In Manitoba, gas prices in Winnipeg are 173.9 cents a litre, and in Saskatchewan, gas prices are 168.9 cents a litre for both Regina and Saskatoon.

Gas prices on Saturday, March 26

Gas prices in Toronto and Montreal drop two cents to 174.9 cents a litre and 184.9 cents a litre respectively.

Vancouver is expected to experience the biggest drop, three cents, taking gas prices to 196.9 cents a litre.

Prices for other cities across the country are yet to be updated on the Gas Wizard website.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...