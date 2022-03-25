Gas Prices In Canada Are Flip-Flopping Again & Here's Which Day You Should Fill Up
Make sure you time it right.
Gas prices across Canada continue to hover at near-record levels, but drivers will be able to save some money at the pumps if they time it right.
According to Gas Wizard, a price prediction website, costs at the gas station will rise across most of Canada on Friday, March 25 by between one and three cents a litre.
Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, who runs the website, then predicts that gas prices will drop again tomorrow (Saturday, March 26) by up to three cents a litre.
So if your gas tank is running low and you plan on putting some miles on the dash this weekend, you may want to fill up on Saturday to save a little bit of money.
Gas prices on Friday, March 25
Toronto gas prices are predicted to be 176.9 cents a litre in the city and the wider GTA.
In Montreal, gas prices are 186.9 cents a litre, in Victoria they are 195.9 cents a litre, in Vancouver they are even higher at 199.9 cents a litre, and in Halifax, gas costs 170.9 cents a litre.
Calgary sits at 167.9 cents a litre, while neighbouring Edmonton has gas prices at 164.9 cents a litre.
In Manitoba, gas prices in Winnipeg are 173.9 cents a litre, and in Saskatchewan, gas prices are 168.9 cents a litre for both Regina and Saskatoon.
Gas prices on Saturday, March 26
Gas prices in Toronto and Montreal drop two cents to 174.9 cents a litre and 184.9 cents a litre respectively.
Vancouver is expected to experience the biggest drop, three cents, taking gas prices to 196.9 cents a litre.
Prices for other cities across the country are yet to be updated on the Gas Wizard website.
