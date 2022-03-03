3 Amazon Drivers Were Forced Into Their Trucks During Alleged Armed Carjackings In Calgary
Calgary Police said guns or bear spray were used by the suspects.
Four men have been charged after three Amazon delivery trucks were allegedly carjacked in Calgary.
In a statement, Calgary Police said the alleged attacks had taken place in December 2021 and January 2022. In each case, Amazon delivery drivers reported being carjacked by men brandishing guns or bear spray.
The delivery drivers claim to have been “forced into the vehicle and driven around for some time” before being dropped off unharmed, police added.
“It is believed the offenders worked with others in a coordinated effort to steal the packages from the delivery vans and then subsequently abandon the vehicles,” Calgary Police said.
After a two-month investigation, police got a search warrant for a home and vehicle in the 100 block of Coral Springs Boulevard N.E. and recovered over 70 items tied to the alleged incidents.
Calgary Police also seized items including 71 .22 calibre rounds, two .20-gauge shotgun shells, one 16-gauge shotgun shell, 14 .45 calibre rounds, a Browning 20-gauge shotgun and a Ruger .22 calibre LR.
Also seized were three cell phones and a 2017 Audi A4 that was previously reported as stolen.
The men facing charges were named by Calgary Police as Kyle Levi Patrick Layton, Abdul Rahman Sesay, Salfa Omal Rex, and Mahad Ahmed.
“This was a complex investigation whereby the impacts of criminal behaviour were felt by the victims of the carjackings, as well as community members near the residence where we conducted the search warrant,” said Detective Shelby Stewart of the police force's General Investigations Unit.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.