An Amazon Driver Ripped Customers Who Don't Leave Out Snacks & TikTokers Are Turning On Her
A snack tip?
Tipping delivery drivers can be a touchy subject when it comes to food, but one Amazon driver has touched off an even more testy exchange with her ask that regular customers leave out snacks as a tip for package drop-offs.
The Amazon delivery driver, A’Niya Mitch, took to TikTok to call out some of her regular customers whom she delivers to every day, and she says she'd like to see some appreciation from them in the form of snacks.
“If you order Amazon every day, every other day or damn near every week, I’m pretty sure you’ve got the same driver almost every day, and you aren’t putting no snacks out there?” she says in the video.
“B*tch, you’ve got a bond now, ya’ll see each other damn near every day. And you ain’t leaving no snacks?” she continues to say in her video filmed in her delivery truck. "You’re wrong. You’re wrong.”
The video, which has over 300,000 views, has caught quite a bit of attention, and it’s not the sort of attention Mitch was expecting.
Instead of agreeing with her, the majority of the comments called Mitch out and ripped her apart for her demands.
One user wrote, “Nah… cause I take it personally when y’all have a bad day and throw my package.”
“When they start putting my sh*t at the right apartment, I will,” jokes another user.
One commenter asked: “You think seeing someone every day means you need to give them snacks? I see people at work every day nobody gives me snacks either.”
“No ma'am, you're wrong, we don't have to leave any snacks,” commented another person.
One user complained that the multiple orders are a problem with Amazon and not the customers purchasing new stuff every day.
“No, it's me making 1 order and them splitting it up into 50,” read the comment.
However, some did take Mitch's side. "You right," reads one comment with over 1,000 likes.
“My bad,” wrote another commenter.