A TikToker Shared An Amazon Prime Hack For Late Deliveries & You Can Get Money Back
Who knew ordering products could actually save you money? 💰
The global e-commerce company Amazon has become an unwavering source of everyday essentials that arrive at your door with a click of a button.
Those who pay for the Amazon Prime membership are guaranteed to see benefits, like a speedy 2-day delivery, but you can actually make extra money if the company doesn't follow through.
TikToker Samantha Christopolis (@boujeenbudget) recently revealed a hack for situations when those promised quick deliveries end up running much later, and you can actually make money from it.
@boujeenbudget
So here's the gist: When a Prime member has a delivery suddenly listed as "running late" and it arrives much later than the first expected date, Christopolis says to contact customer service. With the Prime membership, you technically pay for "expedited shipping," and you aren't getting it.
"They'll give you a promotional credit or some kind of discount back," she said.
The viral clip posted on March 26 now has 2.8 million views. People who have tried it have commented that it is, in fact, true.
"Yup, I do it every time. Did it yesterday in fact. I got a refund & $5 credit," a user wrote.
However, it is not always guaranteed. Though, Christopolis later followed up that it could just depend on what Amazon customer service agent you receive, and her followers agree.
"Honestly it depends on the rep you talk to," another user wrote. "I've had some who gave it to me without hesitation and some who literally would not."
If your Prime delivery is running late and you want to access the customer service chat to see what benefits you could reap, you'll want to find the "Contact Us" section on your account profile and select the chat option where you eventually can talk to a live associate.