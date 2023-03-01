Amazon Can Send High-Quality Caskets To Your Door & The Reviews Are To Die For
"No complaints from grandpa."
Whenever Americans can’t find the items they’re looking for, they turn to Amazon shopping, where you can actually order almost any product you can think of.
Are you craving Japanese candy? Amazon has you covered. Are you looking for a purse that’s no longer on your favorite store's shelves? You can probably buy it through Amazon. What about ordering a coffin to your doorstep? Yes, that’s another possibility.
TikTok user Anthony (@nobodycaresanthony) recently posted a video sharing the Amazon reviews on a casket…and they are to die for.
"Check out these Amazon reviews on these caskets. Yeah, you can buy anything on Amazon," the content creator says. "No complaints from grandpa. Talked to him on the Ouija board, and he said he feels like royalty."
TikTokers are flooding the comment section of the viral video — which already has nearly five million views — expressing how funny some of the Amazon reviews are.
"No complaints from grandpa cracked me up," one user wrote.
"I aspire to be this funny," another person chimed in.
Like some TikTokers commenting on Anthony’s clip, Narcity also searched for the Amazon reviews to verify they were real. And yes, they were indeed there.
Reviews on the Amazon casket.Amazon
"No complaints from grandpa! Even if he woke up, he’s not going to want to get out of there," an Amazon reviewer shared.
"Grandpa was buried in it about three years ago," another person wrote. "He hasn’t complained one time, which is unusual for him, so I say five stars."
"My dad really enjoys this," someone else reviewed. "He got up of his recliner for the first time in 30 years and hobbled over just to lay down. I heard a single snore and nothing more for the past three days. Starting to smell, but that’s probably just his recliner. Overall this casket is to die for."
Looks like the e-commerce giant is not disappointing on their casket offerings!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.