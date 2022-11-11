This Nashville Influencer’s Amazon Cookware Set Find Is Viral For Being A Kitchen 'Game-Changer'
The set is currently an early Black Friday deal!
Black Friday is the perfect excuse for shopping many — or all — of the items you might have on your Amazon wishlist. Some of these are not necessarily a must but buying them could make your life happier, and if they’re on sale, even better.
Nashville social media influencer Julianna Christensen (@julianna_claire) recently posted a kitchen item that has already gone viral for its versatility, and it’s currently an early Black Friday deal.
The TikTok and Instagram clip already has more than two million views combined on both platforms. There, Christensen shows a non-stick, oven-safe cookware set that includes removable handles and storage lids that make the pots and pans food containers as well.
@julianna_claire
"There are built-in steam releasers in the pan lids, and everything is dishwasher-safe and nests together," says the woman in the video.
The post has commenters asking all types of questions about the set before thinking of buying it, while others are simply sharing that this product could be a total kitchen "game-changer."
Part of the comment section of Christensen Instagram post on the viral cookware set. @julianna_claire | Instagram
"What!!!!!! This is game changing for sure!!! I love how versatile it is," wrote a user in the comment section of the Instagram post.
"Omg the removable handles are gamechanging!" shared another person in the same post.
As for the ones asking, many have written their questions in the comment section asking about non-stickiness, the pans’ material, price, and name, among others.
"how non stick is it? can you do scrambled eggs without oil?" one user asked on the TikTok video, to which Christensen answered that she’s cooked eggs in the past using the set without having any problems.
The cookware set comes in five or 11 pieces. Although the influencer bought the 11-piece item (which is currently available on Amazon Canada), the five-piece one is currently on sale in the US.