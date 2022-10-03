An Amazon Driver Delivered '172 Packages' During Hurricane Ian & Shoppers Are Apologizing
“Ya’ll knew this hurricane was coming and you still order sh*t?”
The last thing on anyone's mind during Hurricane Ian was to finish their shift at work, except for folks like this Amazon delivery driver, who claimed to have checked off 172 packages before seeking shelter from the storm.
Musician and TikToker Alyx KS, who goes by the monicker Abnormal Poet online, recorded a video from his Amazon truck during the storm.
Dressed in an Amazon wind cheater, he was delivering packages while the hurricane was making landfall and didn't shy away from venting his anger towards the recipients of his deliveries by saying, "I hate all of y'all right now."
"You'll knew this hurricane was coming, and you still order sh*t?" the frustrated driver said in the video posted on September 29. "I gotta go to 172 of y'all today."
Hurricane Ian, a category four storm, has been reported as the fifth most powerful one to hit the United States. It's already caused immeasurable damage in the regions around Gulf of Mexico, and the Caribbean islands of Puerto Rico and Cuba.
Despite the severity of the hurricane, workers like Amazon drivers had to brave the storm, quite literally.
Many in the comment section of the TikTok video expressed support and sympathized with the driver's situation.
One user apologized, "I'm sorry! I thought they would just wait and let y'all off today."
Many people left similar comments in which they expressed their apologies and weren't aware that drivers would be expected to deliver even throughout the storm.
Another commenter wrote, "No, dude - that's on Amazon - you should be getting paid to say home!"
One user even shared that they requested Amazon to delay their delivery, which was made before the storm, but they replied saying they couldn't.
"Listen, my bad, I ordered it way before I knew that the hurricane was coming, and it was delivered today," wrote another commenter.
The Tiktoker then followed up with another video, asking for help, a blanket and some bedtime stories. He also complained about being 'wet and cold and hungry' as he appeared to carry a parcel to its recipient.
According to recent reports, there have been 85 confirmed deaths because of the hurricane in the US, and the number is only expected to climb further up.
Most of the recorded deaths have been in Florida, but we are yet to ascertain which part of Florida this video is from.
We have reached out to Alyx as well as Amazon for comment and will update this story accordingly.