Disney World Reopens After Hurricane Ian & People Flooded Twitter With Complaints
The happiest place on Earth reopened its installations this Friday, September 30, after the passing of Hurricane Ian in Florida, and people are flooding social media with not-so-friendly reactions.
On Thursday evening, Disney Parks announced that Walt Disney World Resort was resuming its theme parks and Disney Springs operations in a phased procedure.
"We are seeing the impacts of Hurricane Ian across Florida and are thinking of our neighbors in Central Florida and across the state. We will share more information about our plan to support relief efforts for our Florida neighbors soon," reads the statement.
\u201cWalt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian \u2013 For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/exDzqxeeEG\u201d— Disney Parks (@Disney Parks) 1664477267
This disclosure immediately generated reactions among Twitter users, who didn’t mostly agree with Disney’s reopening in the middle of a natural disaster’s aftermath.
Lots of comments focused on the park’s employees.
"so much for caring about your cast members. your greed is immeasurable. it’s sickening," user @didistammer tweeted in response.
"Give your employees a freaking break!" Twitter user @purposetraveler wrote.
"Y’all know the roads to Disney for me to go to work are completely flooded rn right," user @samnugget69 tweeted.
According to an update given by Disney Parks at 8:30 a.m. EST on Friday, Magic Kingdom Park was set to open at 10 a.m., EPCOT at 11 a.m., Disney’s Hollywood Studios at noon, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at 1 p.m.
Additionally, Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf was also set to reopen on Friday at 3 p.m. while ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex is scheduled to operate from 5 to 8 p.m.
Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will be temporarily closed with a planned reopening day o Sunday, October 2.
