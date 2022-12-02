A TikToker Caught A Package Thief On Camera & It Was The 'Clown' Who Just Moved In Next Door
"Do people not know how ring cameras work?"
Imagine having your Amazon package stolen from your front door and later finding out that the porch pirate is none other than your new neighbour.
That's what happened to one woman who shared the ring camera footage as evidence on TikTok, and the video has already reached over 6.5 million viewers.
TikToker Amanda posted the hilariously awkward video with the caption: "POV: your new neighbour that moved in YESTERDAY stole your Amazon package."
In the video, you can see her neighbour come out of his front door and attempt to sneakily grab the package without being caught.
@mandax007
This lovely neighbor of mine moved in yesterday. <3 #ringdoorbell #thief #caught #clown #stealing #amazon 🤡
Unfortunately for him, ring cameras use a fish lens, meaning even if you think it didn't capture your face, it most likely did.
After grabbing the package, he goes back into his apartment thinking he was slick enough to get away with the petty crime.
People in the video's comment section couldn't believe the video was real and made fun of how the man genuinely thought he didn't get caught.
One user asked, "do people not know how ring cameras work?"
Another wrote, "I would passive-aggressively knock & say "I saw you brought my package in to make sure it wasn't stolen, thank you so much! I'll take it back now!"
"Sorry for the theft, but him scaling the wall is so funny," commented another.
Another user commented, "bro looked up "how to be stealthy" on YouTube and then went for it."
One user suggested Amazon should "casually airdrop the footage to the neighbour" to which Amanda responded, "WHY DIDN'T I THINK OF THIS AHAHHA."
Even though Amanda may not have airdropped the footage to the guy, that doesn't mean she hesitated to be petty in another way.
In a follow-up video, Amanda shared another ring camera clip of her taping a screenshot picture of the culprit stealing her package on her neighbour's front door.
@mandax007
Replying to @briannanew call me Petty Labelle ❤️🤣 I’ll be sharing the whole story tomorrow! Stay tuned! #caught #thief #ring
"Call me Petty Labelle," Amanda captioned the video, which now has over 1.8 million views.
In a third and final video, Amanda shared the outcome of her neighbour's theft, and it didn't end well for him.
After seeing the footage of him stealing her package, which was a baby shark toy for her daughter, Amanda forwarded the video to property management.
The property manager then reached out to the neighbour's boss, who was paying for the man's unit.
Amanda's neighbour ended up getting fired and she revealed that he had only started the job a day before the theft.
He also got evicted.
"They had to escort him off the work site and escort him off the property we live on," Amanda says in her video.
@mandax007
Replying to @princess2u1980 Alright y’all been asking so here it is! The story on what happened with the neighbor that took my daughters BABY SHARK TOY from #amazon lol #thief #caught #ringdoorbell 🤡😂
"He had to immediately move out, which I actually feel terrible about. I do, honestly, but I mean sh*t. He did what he did," Amanda says in the video. "At least he's got friends helping him move out. But just like that, he was on the first flight back to where he came from. Lost his job. Got evicted in less than 24 hours."
Unlike Amanda, people in the comment section had no sympathy for the thief.
"Don't feel bad. He didn't feel bad when he took YOUR package with YOUR name on it. Lesson learned," commented one person, which over 18,800 people liked.
So if you've ever thought about stealing your neighbour's package, you should reconsider because it may cost you your job and an apartment.