An Amazon Worker Lost His Glasses In A Parcel & The Person Who Received It Tracked Him Down
An Amazon worker lost their glasses in a parcel that they packaged up, and the person who received it actually managed to return them.
The entire journey happened on the Vancouver Reddit page, r/vancouver, and it is so sweet to see how many people helped make this happen.
The original thread was posted to Reddit last week and explained the super unique situation.
The user said in their post that they had received an Amazon package, with a pair of glasses that they didn't order. It occurred to them that they must belong to a worker from the Amazon warehouse, and they most likely fell into the package by mistake.
"Amazon workers have done a lot for all of us, so I'd like to make sure one of them gets a personal prescription returned to them," the user said.
After contacting Amazon with no luck, the user turned to the Reddit page for help. The user lives in Ottawa, Ontario, but found out that the package came from a facility in Metro Vancouver — Richmond to be specific!
"I figure my best option would be to contact someone in HR or management at the Richmond warehouse, but I have no idea how to find that contact information. That's where I hope r/vancouver can help," they said in the post.
They shared the order information, with the hopes that someone who worked at the warehouse would see it and help return the glasses.
Right away there was a bunch of responses from people who said they could help. It turns out Vancouverites are eager and ready to be of service!
In an update that was just shared yesterday, the user said that the glasses were in fact returned to the rightful owner!
It wasn't that simple though. The user said that although the tracking information said that the package came from Richmond, B.C., it was actually repacked in Ottawa, Ontario.
The first post that the user made helped them connect with an Amazon manager in Vancouver, who then helped them by looking up the employee code of who packaged the parcel.
"I had come to the wrong place, but y'all still came through anyway! The manager was able to reach out to the local employee's manager," the user said in the update.
Still, the employee that they found was not the owner of the glasses. They persisted though!
The employee that they found knew that a co-worker had lost his glasses, and so put them in contact.
The user was so committed that they actually drove out to the warehouse to leave the glasses with the security guard.
"In the end, I actually had to pull up my Reddit chat exchange with the manager from Richmond before she would accept the glasses," the user said.
"But she did take them and so to the best of my knowledge, the glasses have been returned," they added.
From across the country, Vancouver people came to the rescue!