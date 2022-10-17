A Doctor Removed 23 Contact Lenses From A Woman's Eye & The Patient Just 'Forgot' Them (VIDEO)
Have you ever forgotten to take out your contact lenses before going to bed?
It happened to a woman in Newport Beach, California and her ophthalmologist says she couldn't believe it when she removed 23 contact lenses from the woman’s eye.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
Dr. Katerina Kurteeva posted a video of the procedure online and it has since gone viral with more than one million views.
In an essay written for Insider, Kurteeva says the patient, who is in her mid-70s, wore daily contacts and came into the clinic recently complaining of pain in her eye.
Kurteeva initially thought the pain was due to a broken contact lens, a scratch on the cornea, an infection or debris from makeup.
At first the eye specialist says she used a special eye stain so she could see any foreign objects in the eye and to also numb the patient's eye.
She was stumped because there was no sign of anything.
When she asked the woman to look down, that's when she noticed the contact lenses and asked her assistant to record what happened next.
In the Instagram video, Kurteeva uses a cotton swab to pull the contact lenses down and slowly separates them, revealing just how many were stuck together.
“You're my Guinness book of record patient,” Kurteeva says in the video.
“I think I’ve already counted more than 10 or 12,” she adds. The patient responds by saying “Oh come on... I can’t believe you.”
In a second Instagram post, Kurteeva writes "I had to use (a) very fine surgical instrument a jeweler forceps to separate contact lenses. They were essentially glued together after sitting under the eyelid for a month."
To highlight just how bizarre of a situation it is, the expert says she’s “never seen anything like it” in her 20 years of work.
The eye doctor says the woman immediately felt better after having the contacts removed.
In the essay, Kurteeva writes that optometrists around the world are now using her video to educate their patients on the importance of removing contact lenses every single night.
The light and flimsy lenses should not be used for more than 24 hours, she says in the Insider piece.
Kurteeva is also using this story as a warning to others, saying the patient was “fortunate” and she could have lost her vision, scratched her eye or gotten an infection.
As for how the woman could have forgotten to remove the lenses for so long, the eye specialist notes the woman has been wearing lenses for 30 years. When someone wears them for that long, their corneal nerve endings could become desensitized.
Age could have been another factor.
The story has gone viral since Kurteeva’s initial post, even making it onto Saturday Night Live.
As for anyone who wears contact lenses, this story will for sure teach them a valuable lesson!
