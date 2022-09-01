A Server Got Revenge On Some Dine-And-Dashers & Smashed Their Forgotten Glasses On TikTok
"You left your glasses, b*tch."
One of the nastiest things you can do to a server is bailing without paying your bill, but one woman got back at a few dine-and-dashers with a vengeful moment that she shared on TikTok.
TikToker @jurassicah recently showed the world how she got back at some "girls" who dined and dashed on her, and let's just say the stunt might've cost those women more than they expected.
In the video, which has now reached over 2.1 million views, the TikToker revealed that her dine-and-dashers had forgotten a pair of glasses when they ran out on their $125 tab.
And they won't be getting those glasses back any time soon, because @jurassicah showed them off and then smashed them on video.
"To the girls that ran out and didn't pay their tab," the TikToker says in the video. "You left your glasses, b*tch."
The video then cuts to show her stomping on the glasses and breaking them.
Talk about choosing violence!
She later posted an update about the incident on TikTok, where she explained that she shot the video a while ago and that she doesn't work there anymore. She also told people in the comments to chill out, because the glasses were not prescription.
"The glasses, the freakin' glasses!" she said in the video.
She then explained that the customers at her old job left her with a $125 bill, and that her employer's policy was that servers had to pay for dine-and-dash tables out of their own pocket.
"I didn't know my rights at the time," she said, in a nod to commenters who said that those policies are illegal.
"I was not upset that I didn't receive a tip. I was not seeking vengeance for the restaurant," she said. "I'm literally a minimum wage worker trying to make my rent."
She also pleaded with followers not to dine and dash "because ultimately it can come out of a server's wallet (...) and we're all just trying to make it out here."