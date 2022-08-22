TikTok Servers Tested The Best Hairstyles For Earning Tips & They Quickly Found A Winner
If you're a woman working a job that includes tips, you might be surprised to learn that your hairstyle can have a major impact on how much cash you take home.
Several servers on TikTok have started testing out hairstyles on the job to see how well each performs, and the result was pretty clear — and maybe a little problematic.
The trend seems to have started with TikToker Grace Velez, who told followers that her tips varied a lot depending on her hairstyle.
Velez posted a TikTok of herself sporting pigtails to work and shared that she makes double what she usually gets in tips with that hairstyle. The video has since gained over 1.4 million views and inspired many others to test out her theory.
"When you wear pigtails to work and make double amount of tips than usual," reads the caption over Velez's video.
The comments were pretty divided on her video, with many trying to explain the reason why pigtails work so well. Many people shared their own experiences with the hairstyle, and it sounds like the biggest factor is how men perceive pigtails.
"They told us to do this in Girl Scouts to sell more cookies," one user wrote, in one of the darker comments on the video.
"This week, for the first time in my life, I wore pigtails, and I promise you I got 10x the attention I used to... what's wrong with this world?" read another comment.
Another user wrote: "Instead of blaming women for wearing a literal hairstyle, why don't you blame men for sexualizing it?"
Other women have been posting about tips and pigtails in recent days, but one user really put the trend to the test.
TikToker Bella Woodard systematically tried out several different hairstyles to see what worked, and her first video about it has over 5.5 million views at this point.
Of course, she started with a set of braided pigtails.
"If this works, I'm just going to say that is so weird and gross, but I'm down for more tips, so it doesn't matter," said Woodard during the video.
She then comes back with an update: the pigtails worked great.
"Y'all were not lying. I got a $135 tip from one guy tonight," Woodard shared in her update. "Wear pigtails to work. I'm about to be doing this every day."
One commenter wrote: "Works every time; I used to call them my tiptails."
Woodard also tested out several other hairstyles such as space buns, super high-braided pigtails, ball pigtails, dutch pigtails, half braided pigtails, and so many more.
After each hairstyle, she returns from her shift and gives an update on which hairstyles worked and which didn't make her as much in tips.
It turns out that dutch braids, ball braids and high-braided pigtails were the winners and got her the most tips, while buns generally didn't work as well.
So if tipping culture pays your bills, you might want to try wearing pigtails the next time you go to work.
That is, if you can handle all the baggage that comes with them!