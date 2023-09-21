9 Popular Celebrity Hairstyles & Colours For Fall According To A Toronto Stylist (PHOTOS)
Get the Hollywood look right here in Toronto!
Trending hairstyles for 2023 are coming in hot this fall, and chances are your hair could use a refresh.
The most popular haircuts, colours and styles for 2023 are already being worn by some of your favourite celebs, so get your fingers ready to screenshot your inspiration pics for the salon.
Narcity spoke with Robert Grant (Grant), a dual specialist hair stylist with ten years of experience at Civello Salon in Toronto, and he dished on all of the hottest hair trends for fall along with what celebs are already rocking them.
So whether you are looking for a new shade of blonde or the perfect bangs for this season, here are nine of the most popular hair trends to look out for.
This season is all about the lived-in feel, from chic Italian bobs to mullets, Birkin bangs and protective styles like micro box braids.
When it comes to colour, the blondes, brunettes and redheads will have plenty of trends to jump on, from Cobain blonde to cowboy copper.
If you're at a loss on how to style your hair, you may want to take inspiration from the hit 90s TV show Buffy The Vampire Slayer or change it up with an Afro puff look.
To learn more about the hottest styles for fall, keep on reading.
Italian bob
If you're thinking of doing a big chop this fall, the Italian bob is a fabulous haircut choice, according to Grant.
Grant says the Italian bob is a classic look with layered softness, as seen on Hailey Bieber. If you are wondering exactly how long an Italian bob is, it typically hits around the chin with layers.
Micro box braids
Grant says micro box braids are also going to be big this fall, so if you were looking for a protective style, these braids may be calling your name.
"2023 has a spotlight on micro braids. While they share the classic box braid technique, micro braids feature finer and smaller sectioning. Incorporating a hair oil like Back of Bottle Hi-Hydrating Oil to finish this look not only adds shine but also provides nourishment to the scalp," says Grant.
Grant says Solange Knowles is a great reference point for this look.
Birkin bangs
Jenna Ortega is one of Hollywood's most up-and-coming actors and if you're looking for a new hairstyle, her wispy bangs may be just what the doctor ordered.
Grant says the popular curtain bang is starting to transition into something a bit softer, which he describes as the Birkin bang.
"It's still lighter than the classic full bang and less styled," he says. "A good reference for that is Wednesday."
Ortega starred in the Netflix showWednesday, and her character rocked the wispy Birkin bang with an effortless coolness that looked like she rolled out of bed with perfectly tousled bangs.
Mullet & Internal layers
Grant says the mullet is making a big comeback, so if you've ever wanted to have business in front of your head and a party in the back, it may be time.
"We're seeing a lot more shag and the mullet is still taking over everything. But I'm seeing a lot more internal layering going on since they're having a stronger perimeter or face frame to it."
Grant says this popular mullet doesn't have a celebrity doppelganger, but it's less Miley Cyrus and more Courtney Love.
Afro puffs
The Afro puff is another stunning style to look out for this fall, according to Grant.
"The Afro Puff is making a big return for Fall 2023. The key to this look is a secure and sleek edge. This iconic style is being elevated by incorporating metallic accents and jewelry at the base."
If you need some red carpet inspiration while you're in the salon chair, Gabrielle Union rocked this look at the Gotham Awards Live in November 2022.
Cobain blonde
Is blonde ever out?
Grant says the blonde trend is moving towards a more lived-in Kurt Cobain feel, as seen on former Pretty Little Liars star Ashley Benson.
"We're seeing a lot of the Cobain blondes, so a little bit grungier but still with a nice warmth to it."
Grant says this lived-in colour is popular amongst other stars like Courtney Love, Drew Barrymore, and Pamela Anderson.
So if you're interested in jumping into this 90's blonde look, you'll be in good company among plenty of celebs.
Cowboy copper
If you've been on TikTok lately, chances are you've heard about the viral hair colour cowboy copper.
"Everyone's heard the term cowboy over the last couple of months," says Grant. "I'm kind of finding it lives between like a Lindsay Lohan and a Hailey Bieber where it's like brunette that has a bit of copper to it."
Full copper looks tend to have more brown notes and are a bit more natural looking, according to Grant.
A while back, when people were looking to go red, Grant says people wanted a classic Nicole Kidman look, which, if you're not familiar with it, is a bright orangey red, but now he says people are looking for calmed down deeper levels of red.
Chocolate silk
When it comes to brunette, Grant says this fall is all about shine and dimension, similar to Zendaya's hair colour.
"As far as brunettes go, they're kind of stepping their toes in a bit more dimension."
The buzzword online for this shining colour is "chocolate silk," according to Grant, and he describes it as "an indulgent sort of brown with a lot of shine."
Grant says this chocolate shine brown is sun-kissed with balayage or highlights and is more multi-dimensional rather than a solid brown.
If you're looking for more examples of this deliciously named colour, Grant says the Kardashians also rock this multidimensional brown.
Updo styles
If you're wondering how to style your layers and bangs this season, you can look toward Sarah Michelle Gellar back in her Buffy The Vampire Slayer days.
Grant says when it comes to styling, he's noticed that hair is being worn up with face-framing pieces like Gellar or in a half-up half-down look like Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen with a lived-in texture.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.
