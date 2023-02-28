TikTokers Shared How Men & Women React To Different Hair Dyes & Blonde Does Not Sound Fun
Have you ever wondered if blondes really have more fun? Well, one TikToker who’s gotten her hair dyed all different colours is sharing her experience of how it can impact the way you're treated, and it's pretty dramatic.
Hairdresser Sarah Elizabeth Crowell stitched her story with another TikToker, Tori Stevens, who talks about how differently she was treated as a blonde versus a brunette.
In her original video, Stevens says there was a stark difference in attitude toward her when she went blonde for two-and-a-half years, compared to life with her natural brunette hair.
“The treatment I got between the different colours is actually insane,” Stevens says in her video. “So with my dark hair, I feel like I never really got as much attention as I did with my blonde hair from guys, and I also saw that girls were a lot nicer to me whenever I had dark hair.”
@torissloanspam
Let me know if y’all have had any of the same experiences or something different. Ive just seen a lot of tiktoks digging into the psychology of why society is like this #fyp #foryou #hair #brunettetoblonde #blondetobrunette #brunette #blonde #hairtok
She also added that the type of men she would get attention from as a blonde was very different from men who would hit on her as a brunette.
Crowell reiterated the same points in her video, which now has over 2.5 million views, but broke down exactly how she was treated with all her different hair colours.
“As a hairdresser, I have been literally every single colour, and so I'm going to talk about a few of my experiences with the way that people treated me with different hair colours,” Crowell says in her video.
Starting with blonde, Crowell shared that the male attention she received was insane.
"When I was blonde, it was the most male attention that I've ever got,” Crowell says. “It was the least quality male attention that I ever got. These guys were f*cking a**holes. They treated me like I was a kid.”
Out of all the different dyes, she felt like blonde was the worst when it came to male attention.
Meanwhile, according to Crowell, blonde didn’t really faze other women.
Next up: being a brunette.
Crowell shared that although she got male attention as a brunette, it wasn’t nearly as much as when she was a blonde.
“It wasn't nearly as upfront and as aggressive as it was when I was blonde,” Crowell said.
When it came to how women treated her, Crowell says she felts like “women were a lot less threatened” by her as a brunette, and they “didn't act as insecure.”
Moving on to multicolour hair. This is the way to go if you don’t want any male attention because, according to Crowell, men hated it.
“When I had any multicolour hair; blue, purple, green, pink, whatever; men didn’t look at me,” says Crowell. “It was the least amount of attention that I ever got, which was slightly freeing, but also really made me deeply insecure.”
Meanwhile, women seemed to love the colourful hair and encouraged her.
Last on her list is Crowell’s current hair colour: red.
In terms of male attention, Crowell says it’s similar to being a brunette.
“I will say the quality of dudes that I've got with red hair is impeccable,” according to Crowell. “I mean, I met the love of my life with red hair.”
“I would say women, for the most part, when it comes to my red hair, if they don't already know me, they're threatened by me, which is kind of weird and off-putting,” Crowell added.
Meanwhile, Crowell didn’t expect to get so much attention from older people as a redhead.
“Old people are obsessed with red hair,” says Crowell, and she even gets stopped and catcalled by old men over her ginger hair.
“I'm like dude, you have a walker, like what the f*ck.
Despite the attention she gets from the older demographic, Crowell still says that she loves being a redhead.
People in the comment section shared their own similar experiences or took notes from Crowell’s.
“Redhead here…the attention is super fetishy and specific,” wrote one person.
“Black hair gets me the most attention from men, but red got a lot of weirdly sexualized attention, especially from older men,” reiterated another commenter.
A blonde gave her input and wrote: “Yes 100% with the blonde hair! I was treated sooo bad!”
Another commenter pointed out that in addition to the colour of your hair, attention can differ also depending on the length.
“It's not only the colour of your hair, it's the length too!” wrote one user. “Some girl did the experiment, and guys were acting like she is invisible with short dark hair.”
Meanwhile, others were more impressed by the fact that colourful hair halted male attention completely.
One user wrote, “get multicoloured hair,” followed by an emoji of a pencil and notebook, which received over 17,000 likes.