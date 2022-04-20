A Server On TikTok Says She's Received 'Scripture' Instead Of Cash Tips & It's 'The Worst'
It was hidden in a fake $100 bill 😒
A waitress on TikTok was not feeling the Easter vibes this week, after revealing that she would occasionally receive Bible quotes instead of cash from her restaurant's church-going crowd.
That scripture-over-scratch approach didn't sit well with the more than 3 million people who watched her video, especially given how often people will donate cash at church.
User @punkfrances described the unusual tips by stitching with another video about church-goers on TikTok.
"The 'Sunday morning after church' is the worst type of customer…you won't change my mind," says the video she stitched, before she proceeds to explain why it's true in her case.
She says church-goers would "literally come banging down the door" of her restaurant on Sunday mornings after their services, and that many of them would not tip her with cash.
Some of her complaints had to do with impatient customers, messy kids and particularly large families, but the one that stood out to most people was the tipping.
She says instead of a tip, some people would leave a "fake $100 bill that has a scripture on it that basically says 'this is better than any monetary tip you would receive,' and then they would go about their day."
Then they'd come back the next week and do it all over again, according to the user.
People in the comments section were not impressed, and some even shared their own similar experiences with customers.
"Ironic they're coming from church 'n then be acting like that," wrote one critic.
"This is the exact reason I try to tip at least 50% on Sundays," said another comment with more than 5,000 likes.
A self-identified waitress shared a tactic she uses to avoid stingy churchgoers in hopes of helping the original post.
"My coworkers and I got pens from Amazon that said 'Jesus tips 20 percent' for the church crowds," she wrote.
We're not sure where you can buy fake bills with Bible verses on them, but this isn't the first time people have been upset about the move.
Back in 2015, A Kansas server made headlines after sharing photos of a "$20 tip" that turned out to be a fake with a Bible verse on it.
someone seriously left this as my tip today. pissed is an understatement. i was so excited when i saw $20pic.twitter.com/czntdlgoqS— \u2643 \u264a\ufe0e \u2643 (@\u2643 \u264a\ufe0e \u2643) 1451424289
"Pissed is an understatement," he wrote in a tweet.