We Asked ChatGPT For Advice On Tipping Culture & The AI Went Off On Tips At The Drive-Thru
Even the machines are rising up.
Tipping culture is pushing people's buttons these days with many debit machines now asking for a little extra, so we turned to another machine for advice on when you can just say no.
ChatGPT, the internet-trained artificial intelligence, says it's totally cool to pound that "0%" button in certain tipping cases, although the AI says there are other steps you should also take when service is bad.
The chatbot has proven to be pretty clever when it comes to saving money on groceries and returns, so here's what it recommends when you're trying to figure out how much to tip for service.
How much should I tip at a coffee shop?
This question has become particularly divisive in recent years, with more cafes now immediately asking for a tip on coffee, cookies and other items that are worth only a few dollars on their own.
"In North America, tipping at a coffee shop is generally expected but not mandatory," ChatGPT says. "A typical tip for good service is about $1 or 15% of the total bill, whichever is higher."
The AI also suggests tipping more if you receive exceptional service, although it's not mandatory in coffee-shop situations.
"If you're just grabbing a quick coffee and not receiving any table service, you may choose to leave a smaller tip or none at all," it says.
Sounds fair!
How much should I tip at a drive-thru?
Starbucks recently introduced tipping prompts at its drive-thrus, and it turns out that humans aren't the only ones who hate the idea.
"Tipping at a drive-thru is not a common practice, and it's not expected," ChatGPT says.
"You can leave a small tip in the tip jar or on the counter if one is available," it wrote, although that's only recommended when you receive "exceptional service."
The bot recommends tipping $1 or rounding up the total bill to the nearest dollar, "whichever is more convenient for you."
However, it stressed again in its response that "tipping at a drive-thru is not mandatory," and you're totally fine to leave $0 if you want.
How much should I tip for a meal at a restaurant?
ChatGPT, like everyone most experts, recommends tipping between 15-20% on a bill when the service is good.
"This is generally considered the minimum amount for adequate service, and you may choose to tip more for exceptional service," the AI says. "The exact amount you tip is a personal decision and can depend on various factors such as the quality of the food, the attentiveness of the service, and your overall dining experience."
It also added on that tipping isn't mandatory, and if service is terrible you can leave a lower tip or not tip at all.
When is it OK not to tip?
ChatGPT's advice falls pretty much in line with conventional wisdom when it comes to tipping. It says you should always tip if you've received "satisfactory" service, although there are some cases when you might decide not to.
"If the service is unsatisfactory, it's acceptable to leave a lower tip or not tip at all," the chatbot says.
However, you can't just stroll out after dealing with this kind of service. Instead, ChatGPT recommends you try to resolve the problem by speaking to a manager or supervisor.
It also says you're off the hook if there's an automatic gratuity.
Do I have to tip if I can't afford it?
Many TikTokers have ignited debate in the past by saying that they don't tip because they can't afford it, triggering backlash from others who say that if you can't tip, you shouldn't go out to eat.
ChatGPT has a take on the whole thing, and it's pretty nuanced.
"If you're unable to afford a tip, it's important to be honest with the service provider," the AI says.
"If you're on a tight budget, it's better to be transparent about your financial situation and not leave a tip, rather than stiffing the service provider."
The bot adds that the service provider might be understanding, although you should really be familiar with the customs and expectations of the area you're in.
"If you're unable to afford a tip, it's better to leave what you can rather than not tipping at all," it says.
