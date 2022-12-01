Starbucks Rolled Out A New Tipping System & TikTokers Say It's More Awkward For Everyone
"No one is safe."
If you've recently been to Starbucks and you paid by card, you may have been prompted on the screen to tip.
Starbucks has been rolling out the new tipping feature at its locations across North America and not everyone is happy about it, including employees on TikTok who have expressed how uncomfortable it makes them feel.
TikToker @greenfanclub - who goes by Tates - posted a video on November 21 showing herself working at the Starbucks drive-thru window and hiding the card machine with the tipping display open.
"When the new tipping system comes out" is written on the video and she captioned it "social anxiety #baristaproblems."
With over 6.7 million views, many people are taking to the comments to express their distaste with the new tipping feature, especially since tipping on coffee is so controversial in the U.S. and Canada.
"I'm all for this tipping system as long as it’s a small business. Definitely slapping the no tip for a Starbucks," one person wrote.
"This tipping thing is way outta hand now. I make sure to absolutely destroy the no tip button at every location I go to," another comment echoed.
One person suggested they shouldn't be asked to tip in a drive-thru writing and stated, "no one is safe."
Another TikToker called on Starbucks to "pay their employees more via their ridiculously expensive products."
One person asked if employees could turn the function off, to which Tates answered: "unfortunately we can’t I wish we could."
Some Starbucks baristas have reportedly claimed they hit the "no tip" option on the card machine before handing it to the customer, although one employee says that's a "fireable" move.
In a video, TikToker @yassimodo, who also claims to be a Starbucks employee, says employees "can't touch the screen at all."
“It was in the training," he said. "All you have to do is this: This is what I say, ‘It’s gonna ask if you want to leave a tip. It’s totally up to you, but you have to make a selection for the card to go through.’ Plain and simple.”
"Even if it's just a dollar here and there. Why would you touch the screen, f*ck over your co-workers, f*ck over yourself for messing with the tipping screen," he continued in the video.
There was mixed reaction to the video with some answering the TikToker's question about why an employee would hit the $0 tip option.
"You’re asking why they did that. Because they are afraid of being berated by customers," they wrote.
Some people are saying they would happily tip if prompted.
"Also let me tip you! I will 100% tip because I don’t know how to make a fancy coffee," one person said.
Another TikToker once again suggested it's Starbucks who should be paying its employees more, not the customers.
"Here's a tip - you're charging 6 bucks for caffeine and sugar. Your employer has your tip," they wrote.