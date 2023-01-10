A DoorDasher Ate A Customer's Food Over A $1 Tip & The 'Toxic' Debate Is Dividing TikTokers
"No tip, no food."
A DoorDash delivery driver has re-ignited the debate around tipping culture by boldly calling out a user who gave him a bad tip on TikTok, although people are debating whether he's gone too far.
The TikToker has gone viral by posting a video of himself eating a customer's order after getting a $1 tip. The stunt has people on Reddit and TikTok going off on him, while others say the move was deserved.
TikToker @doordashtips2 recorded the video in his car with the customer's order in his lap.
"This DoorDash customer only tipped $1. Let's see what he got at Arby's," he said.
He then stumbles upon crinkle fries, which the driver says are his favourite, and proceeds to pop a fry into his mouth.
"Thank you $1 tipper," he says before laughing into the camera.
@doordashtips2
Eating Doordash Order #doordash #arbys #delivery #trending #viral #ubereats #deliveroo #grubhub
The clip is blowing up on TikTok with over 647,000 views and a Reddit thread on the R/Facepalm page is getting a lot of attention with over 12,000 comments.
Some people on TikTok are going after DoorDash over the driver's actions in the video.
"This is why I never order via door dash!" one person wrote.
"I'm done with door dash or any other deliveries... all I hear is gimme money or that's all??" another person said to which the TikToker who posted the video replied, "no tip no food."
One follower noted the tips should come "after the delivery," seemingly to avoid situations like the one seen in the video.
Another person highlighted the inflated prices of the food itself.
"Try being a customer It costs $10 for $2 stuff," they wrote.
Yet another person chimed in saying "a tip is a tip" and drivers should be thankful for what they get.
"It's the thought that counts there [are] people who don't tip," they continued.
The conversation has taken off on Reddit as well, with the post's caption reading "Tipping culture is getting toxic. What if I can't afford more than what I am offering sometimes."
"This is why I stopped using these apps," wrote another person. "Too many posts like this. And even though I tip, my order always looks manhandled. I'll get it myself or just cook at home," the post with over 10,000 facepalms reads.
Another popular comment on the thread says DoorDash isn't to blame for the incident in the video.
"Dude I'm not blaming DD for this guy eating someone else's food out of his bag. This guy was an a**hole long before he worked at DD I'm sure," it says.
One person highlighted that some states require delivery orders to be sealed up before delivery.
"California actually legally requires some sort of seal on all third party delivery orders," their comment says.
While the conversation over tipping is bound to continue, sealing up orders definitely sounds like the way to go!
