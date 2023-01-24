A Dad Wants His Gen Z Daughter To Babysit Her Siblings For Free & Online Opinions Are Split
She's 20 and living there rent-free.
A fiery debate has erupted online around parents who expect their kids to do chores for free, and it sounds like a lot of people have strong feelings when it comes to making children babysit their own siblings.
One Reddit user turned to the popular Reddit community Am I The A**hole to ask the important question, “AITA for not paying my daughter to babysit her younger siblings?”
The father explained that his 20-year-old daughter, who is a college student, lives in his house “free of rent,” and she isn’t happy about being asked to do chores around the house or take care of her younger siblings.
“I only ask her to do a few things around the house from time to time, like cooking and cleaning,” the Reddit post reads.
“Occasionally she has to watch over her younger brothers since I may be busy with work or when I need a break to hang out with my girlfriend.”
Eventually, his daughter cracked and voiced her opinion about how she felt that her father was “putting too much of a workload on her back.”
“She told me she's okay with cooking and cleaning around the house, but having to watch over her siblings was annoying & stressful and that it's taking away from her studies,” the father wrote in the post.
The dad said that "pissed me off" and he told his daughter she was acting "very privileged."
The daughter went to her aunt about the whole thing, and the aunt stepped in to tell the dad that he should be giving her an allowance for the chores and babysitting.
However, the Reddit user still wasn't OK with it.
“Since she is living in my house rent-free and I'm paying for her college, I feel that in of itself should count as an allowance,” the father wrote.
People in the comment section did not hesitate to give their two cents on the whole situation.
One user who agrees with the poster's sister wrote, “Your daughter has no kids, it's not her responsibility,” which received almost 32,000 likes.
However, another user shot back saying, “She’s living there rent-free…that’s her allowance for these chores.”
The poster later updated his story to explain that he's asking her to watch twin 5-year-old boys about three times a week. He added that they are well-behaved.
That bit of info led many people to change their minds and side with the daughter.
"Based on OPs (original posters) edit, 100% YTA (you’re the a**hole)," wrote a user who previously backed the dad. "You should be paying her for babysitting, you don’t need to pay her for the other chores though.”
Others backed up that take. “I agree she shouldn't get an allowance for doing chores, but she absolutely should get paid for watching children she didn't choose to have - since they're her siblings, not children.”
Eventually, the community concluded that the father was the a**hole in this situation.
What do you think?
