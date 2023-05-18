A Teacher Put Together A 'Gen Z Term Dictionary' & He’s Teaching TikTokers A Few New Ones
Ever wondered what a "baddie" is?
It can be tricky to keep up with Gen Z and their unique vocabulary because, let's face it, Millennials, Gen X-ers, and Baby Boomers have a tough time understanding terms like "baddie" and "rizz" thrown around in a conversation to a point where a term dictionary is needed.
For those tired of something "slapping" or “bussin'," there is a new resource for you!
A high school teacher recently shared a "Gen Z Term Dictionary" filled with all the random jargon you could need to understand that person in your life born between 1997 and 2013.
TikToker and teacher Larry Lexicon (@larrylexicon) said he compiled five pages of Gen Z terms he has heard from his students, gave them definitions, and created an entire slide show he presented to his class. His two TikToks of the dictionary have gone viral, with millions learning so many new Gen Z vocab terms.
@larrylexicon
Gen Z Term Guide Part 2. Far out, Man. #larrylexicon #doyourbuckingvocab #genzterms #teacherlife #highschool #teachersoftiktok #school
"All year long, I've been listening to you and making a list," he told his class in Part 1. "I'm gonna show you some terms I've come up with in listening to you."
His TikTok clips have received over four million views, with thousands commenting on how they learned a new Gen Z term or finally understand something they've always heard.
“Thanks, teacher. I feel ready to interact with the young natives! Bet," one user commented.
So, if you want to brush up on all of your Gen Z terms or want to learn what words like "bet" actually mean, here are some of Larry's terms from his dictionary:
"Slaps" - used to describe something good
"Gas me up" - to hype someone up with positivity
"Delulu" - the Gen Z way of saying delusional, meaning you're on your last straw
"Rizz" - to have charisma
"Let him cook" - letting someone do their thing; watching something play out
"Cap" - a lie, the opposite of "no cap," which means the truth
"On God" - means "really, really" no cap
"Baddie" - a pretty girl, typically "very curvy and independent" (his students told him a male can also be a "baddie")
"Bruh" - an alternative to "bro," AKA a Gen Z staple in any conversation
"Eeppy" - very sleepy or tired, typically in reference to adorable cats falling asleep in TikTok videos
"Bussin'" - good, typically regarding food; there's also "bussin' bussin'" which means amazing
"Be So For Real" - an alternative for "Are you serious?"
"Bet" - a substitute for "OK"
In a follow-up video, Larry took feedback from TikTok commenters who noted that many of these terms are rooted in African American Vernacular English (AAVE). So, he actually changed the name of his dictionary to "The African-American Vernacular English (AAVE) Inspired Gen Z Term Dictionary."
@larrylexicon
Food smacks, music slaps. Got it. #larrylexicon #aave #genzterms #teacherlife #teachersoftiktok #school #revisions #slaps
"I know you think that you came up with all of these words, but you didn’t, and they've been around for a long time," Larry told his class.
He went on to say that not acknowledging the roots of the "Gen Z terms" erases AAVE's importance and impact on culture.
"This is how we grow and learn. This is a hell of an example for your students. Thanks for sharing your growth," a TikToker commented.