These Texas Cities Are Among The Best Places In The World For Gen-Zers & They Beat NYC By Far
California was also left behind.
When we think of developed cities, we might picture places like Los Angeles in California or New York City in New York. However, a recent survey proves that the newest generations have different interests that can make these metropolitan areas less ideal for their needs.
According to the study by Peek & Cloppenburg, an international chain of department stores, Texas takes the first two spots for the best cities for Gen-Zers in the U.S. Austin made it to the first place while Houston falls just behind the Bat City.
To get the study’s results, the company evaluated aspects like digitalization, principles, lifestyle, and economy in different cities around the world. Things like connectivity, climate change, internationalism, gender equality, nightlife, concerts, remote work, and affordability were distributed among these aspects.
Globally, Austin came in number 10, and Houston made it to number 33. Other U.S. cities that follow after these two Lone Star State entities are Portland in 47, Los Angeles in 53, Chicago in 54, Seattle in 78, Miami in 82, New York in 88, Boston in 90, and San Francisco in 99.
Overall, according to the study, the top ten list of the best cities for Gen-Zers is the following:
- Berlin in Germany
- Bern in Switzerland
- Stockholm in Sweden
- Brisbane in Australia
- Edinburgh in the U.K.
- Tokyo in Japan
- Montréal in Canada
- Cologne in Germany
- Frankfurt in Germany
- Austin in the U.S.
A total of 22 factors were used to determine which worldwide cities were more suitable and attractive for Generation Z.