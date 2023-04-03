A Guy Had His Phone Out During A Movie & People Are Debating Whether Popcorn-Throwing Is OK
"Bonk him."
In the age of smartphones and social media, it seems like we can never escape the constant barrage of notifications, but when it comes to movie theatres, is that really the time to be on your phone?
A Reddit post about a movie watcher using their phone at full brightness has sparked a heated debate online about whether or not it's okay to throw popcorn at someone who's using their phone during a movie.
The Reddit post, made on the popular forum MildlyInfuriating, says the man's lack of courtesy for others, made it hard for anyone sitting near him to enjoy the movie.
“This guy in front of me at the movie theatre. He had the brightness all the way up,” the Redditor wrote.
The post quickly went viral, with many people chiming in to share their own experiences and advice in the comment section.
A former movie theatre employee chimed in, and commented, “I know you don’t wanna miss anything in a movie, but if you tell staff, they can come in and give him a warning.”
"Usually after the first warning, if they come back and tell him to stop, they’ll just remove the person causing disruptions,” the comment continued.
Other people shared that complaining to an employee was too nice of an approach and suggested far more petty ways to deal with a disruptive movie watcher like the one in question.
One person commented, “I’d rather just say he’s trying to film the movie and watch him desperately try to deny it while getting escorted from the theatre. I'm not getting up more than once for that dumb ass,” which received over 2,400 likes.
One commenter shared a similar experience they had, and wrote, “I had to do this one time because this lady literally gave her child a phone to watch YouTube videos mid-movie, with the volume up! I couldn’t believe it.”
One person simply wrote, “bonk him," while another Reddit user said, “I throw popcorn at these jackoffs."
“I was a few rows behind someone like this in a packed theatre years ago, so I entertained myself by beaming him and his phone screen with the M&Ms I had snuck in,” commented one user. “Didn't take long for him to get the point and put his phone away.”
The responses under the Reddit post settle the question of whether it’s okay to use a phone in a cinema and the answer is clear: no it’s not.
