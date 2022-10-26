A Philadelphia DoorDasher Is Viral For His Reaction To A Customer's Order From A Pizzeria
It was a $12 delivery from a place next door.
With the power of food delivery apps, we have the ability to have fresh meals appear on our doorsteps.
Recently, a man living in Philadelphia, PA took full advantage of that by ordering from DoorDash. However, his driver had some controversial thoughts about where he ordered from and shared them on social media.
The courier Jay, @downtownhustle, posted the situation on his TikTok account, where he is seemingly shocked that he delivered pizzas from an eatery attached to his patron's apartment building.
In the viral video with over 750,000 views, you can see Jay walk a $12 stack of six pies down a short block and take it up an elevator to the customer's front door.
She must've recognized me from my voice or something bc ain't no way 😭💀#deliverydriver #phillytok #philly #doordashdriver #bikedelivery
The Dasher's feelings are clear: he is shocked the person paid someone to retrieve his order from a restaurant next door.
"I aspire to have that level of money," Jay says to a Pizzeria Vetri employee who echoed the same sentiment back.
The courier later mentioned the order was for a housewarming party.
However, the comment section was swarmed by viewers who were very quick to defend the customer's delivery, saying they wouldn't want to leave a group of guests either.
The comment section of @downtownhustle's viral TikTok.downtownhustle | TikTok
"I mean….it’s like ordering room service," one user also pointed out.
An outpour of people is now reminding him of the different circumstances that could cause someone to order a quick dinner to their doorstep, like monitoring their sleeping children or having mobility issues.
They suggest that the content creator shouldn't be so quick to judge the circumstances of people ordering food delivery.