A Delivery Driver Dropped Starbucks Inside Someone's Home & People Say It's 'Creepy AF'
“Simple solution: Lock your door."
It's easier than ever to get food delivered to your door thanks to services like Door Dash to Uber Eats, but what happens when that service doesn't stop at your door?
A delivery driver recently creeped out internet users by dropping a customer's Starbucks order inside their home without permission, and the incident has raised questions about the line between convenience and privacy.
A Reddit user turned to the popular community r/mildlyinfuriating to share their experience with the driver, and to post a photo of exactly where the food was left inside their home. The post has since received tens of thousands of reactions.
“The driver for door dash decided to open the door and put my order inside the house. that's creepy af, right?” they wrote.
The photo showed the Starbucks bag sitting on the floor inside of the home with the house cat suspiciously staring out the door.
It’s common practice for delivery drivers to drop orders outside the door and knock on the door, along with leaving a message on the app to let the people know their food has arrived. It's rare that a driver would turn a door knob and actually enter the home without getting instructions to do so via the app.
The Reddit user was understandably startled to find that a stranger had entered their home and took to social media to share their experience.
Although some people agree that it was a creepy move on the driver’s behalf, a lot of people actually blamed the original poster for what happened.
One commenter sarcastically wrote, “Someone should invent something that makes sure other people cannot open your door without like a password or key or something.”
Another user joked, "You're assuming that the cat didn't let them in?”
“Just a thought but if your place is part of a multi-unit building they may not have known it was the front door. I made that mistake years ago delivering,” commented one person in defence of the delivery person.
“Imagine leaving your door unlocked and getting mad because someone placed your order inside of the house you gave them the address to,” commented one person. “Simple solution: Lock your door, and your car doors while you are at it. It’s better than leaving your drinks to be spilt by the edge of a door that swings out.”
Another user joked, “Dang, they’ll employ anyone these days. How do those little paws reach the pedals?”
Regardless of where people came down in the debate, it's pretty clear that if you don't want surprise drop-offs inside your home, the safest thing to do is lock your door.