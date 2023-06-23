DoorDash Just Launched A $1 Sale In These Canadian Cities & Here's How To Treat Yourself
You can only take advantage of it this weekend!
If you're hungry but not feeling like going through the pain of making dinner, food delivery apps are always there to help you out. Luckily for you, a new promo by DoorDash is making it super cheap to order. How cheap? Try $1 for a meal.
DoorDash announced on Friday that the food delivery company will hold a $1 promo this weekend from Friday, June 23 till Sunday, June 25 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day — they call it "Ready, Set, Eat!"
However, this event won't be taking place Canada-wide. Only Vancouver, Toronto and Halifax residents will be able to enjoy the super cheap meals.
And before you get worried that you'll only be able to order a $1 meal from McDonald's and that's it, there are going to be over 500 restaurants in Canada participating in this event.
Cheap eats from Vancouver faves like Juke Fried Chicken, Tacofino, Kokomo, Donair Dude and many more will be available.
Some highlights from Toronto include Dave's Hot Chicken, Naan Kabob, Happy Burger and Lazeez Shawarma.
As for Halifax, local joints Chatime, Bar Burrito, Jean's Chinese and Habaneros Modern Taco Bar will all be selling meals for $1.
Of course, there are a ton for each location, so check your app to get the complete list.
Also, not every item on these restaurant menus will be going for $1 — sorry! But each restaurant will have a few select meals that will have you munching for a loonie, with a limit of only one per order per day.
To take advantage of these deals, be sure to use the promo codes at checkout for each respective day. They are as follows:
- Friday: FRIDOLLAR
- Saturday: SATDOLLAR
- Sunday: SUNDOLLAR
So, get out there and get some nice and affordable food. Just remember that other things like delivery fees and the ever-important tip for the driver are not included in that $1.
Happy DoorDashing, Canada!