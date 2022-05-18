A Toddler Ordered 31 Cheeseburgers With His Mom's Phone & He Left DoorDash A Great Tip
He's living his best life 🍔
A toddler from Texas can cross "order a pile of cheeseburgers" off his bucket list, after apparently using his mom's phone to place a McDonald's order on DoorDash.
Kelsey Burkhalter Golden says she received a mysterious DoorDash delivery of 31 cheeseburgers last week, after her 2-year-old son Barrett placed the order in secret, reports Kris 6 News. The boy dropped $61.58 on the McDonald's order, and he also left a generous $16 tip, she told the outlet.
Burkhalter Golden said she was working on her computer and didn't realize her son had her unlocked phone until it was too late. She then received a message from DoorDash saying that due to the size of her order, it was "going to take a little longer than usual."
"He usually likes to take pictures of himself," she said. "I thought I'd locked the phone, but apparently, I didn't because then DoorDash came with 31 cheeseburgers."
Burkhalter was a little stunned by the delivery, but she did what any modern-day mom would do after it arrived, and took a photo of her kid with his haul for Facebook.
Her now-viral post shows Barrett smiling while holding an unwrapped cheeseburger, with the rest sitting in a pile by his side.
"I have 31 free cheeseburgers from McDonald’s if anyone is interested. Apparently my 2 yr old knows how to order DoorDash," she wrote on her Facebook post.
The Corpus Christi Chronica reported that Burkhalter Golden wasn't planning on eating all the burgers, so she posted the photo in a Facebook community help group in Kingsville, Texas, to see if anyone else wanted one.
She didn't share how many burgers her boy ate, but we're guessing it turned out to be a happy meal!