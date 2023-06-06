Amazon Prime Canada Members Just Got A Big DoorDash Discount & You Can Save So Much On Takeout
A free 12-month membership with so many perks!
Amazon Canada and DoorDash have joined forces to introduce an exclusive deal for Prime members across Canada. In a major announcement, the two companies revealed that both new and current Prime members can now access a complimentary one-year DashPass.
The premium feature, which typically costs $120 per year, will now allow Prime members to take advantage of unlimited $0 delivery fees for eligible orders, enjoy 5% cash back in DoorDash credit for qualifying pickup orders, and gain access to exclusive promotions and deals.
Redeeming your DashPass subscription is just a few clicks away for Prime members. If that's you and you're starting to feel hungry (or hangry), you may want to follow the steps provided here.
How long does your free DashPass Membership last?
DashPass promotion advertised on Amazon.
According to Amazon, Prime members in Canada will have the opportunity to access DashPass for a full year at no cost, as long as their Prime membership remains active and the offer is still available.
It's important to note that if a Prime membership expires or is cancelled, the complimentary access to DashPass will be forfeited. However, Prime members can renew their membership within 12 months from the initial activation of the free DashPass offer to recover it.
What does a DashPass membership include?
A DashPass menu.
With DashPass, members gain access to unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders of $15 or more (pre-tax, tip, and fees). Additionally, subscribers can take advantage of exclusive items and offers, and they enjoy a 5% discount on eligible orders thanks to reduced service fees.
DashPass members also receive 5% back in DoorDash credits on eligible Pickup orders. DashPass is expected to save members $4 to $5 off every order.
How much can you save?
A screen shot of a DoorDash order with DashPass.
To assess the actual savings potential of DoorDash's premium option, Narcity conducted a test to verify the company's claim that DashPass memberships, which typically cost $9.99 per month, pay for themselves after "just two orders."
On our first order, which included a Grande Sweet Cream Cold Brew and various snacks, we saved $3.30. With the DashPass discounts and a $2.50 tip for our courier, the total came to $18.73.
To put DoorDash's claim to the test, we opted for a higher-priced item on our second order — a large pepperoni pizza from North of Brooklyn priced at $29. With the DashPass, we saved $5.74 on this order.
In total, our savings amounted to $8.24, which fell slightly short of the $9.99 monthly membership fee. However, it's worth noting that if we had placed a slightly higher-priced first order, it's likely that the membership would have paid off completely.
Overall, this promotion offers a fantastic opportunity for cost-free savings. It also provides regular takeout foodies with a chance to experience the benefits of having a full-time DashPass membership.