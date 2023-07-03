Amazon Is Offering Free Credit Before Prime Day 2023 & All You Have To Do Is Download An App
It's that easy💰.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is fast approaching and as shoppers get ready for deals, there's one way you can put some extra shopping money right in your pocket.
Prime Day in Canada runs on July 11 and 12 this year and leading up to it Amazon Prime members can take advantage of a promotion that will give them a free $20 credit to their account.
All you have to do is download an app.
The promotion put together by Amazon offers Prime members the free credit by downloading the Amazon Photos app and uploading their first photo.
You can find the Amazon Photos app here.
The only catch is if you're currently using the Amazon Prime trial, you aren't eligible to receive this free credit. You have to be a paying Amazon Prime member.
For those who are eligible, members will receive an e-mail from Amazon within 4 days confirming when the promotional credit has been applied to their account with instructions on how to redeem it.
There are more stipulations there too, because this free money is only meant shopping during Prime Day 2023 on July 11 and 12. On top of that, the promotion details explain that you can only use the $20 credit on purchases of $40 or more, not including tax.
The offer for free credit runs until July 8.
This promotion is one of several offers available on Amazon ahead of Prime Day 2023, including an additional free $5 credit when you purchase an eGift Card worth $50 or more. Prime members are also eligible to receive three free months of unlimited reading with Kindle Unlimited.
So, if you're planning an online shopping spree, it's time to take advantage of these promotions to save yourself some cash!
And if you aren't keen on signing up for Amazon Prime, you can also explore the rivalling Best Buy "Black Friday in July" sale, which runs during the same time as Prime Day 2023.
