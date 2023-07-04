Amazon Prime Day Is Back For 2023 With 'Deep Discounts' & New Exclusive Invite-Only Deals
It's the 10-year anniversary of Prime in Canada so there will be exclusive anniversary deals too!
It's that time of the year again, Amazon Prime Day is back for 2023 and there are a bunch of new promos happening this year for Canadians.
The online retailer revealed that it is offering "deep discounts" on so many products along with new invite-only deals and exclusive anniversary deals for members in Canada.
Prime Day, which is Amazon's yearly deal event that's exclusively available to members, starts at 3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, and continues through to Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
To find deals on Prime Day and be able to buy products at discounted prices, you need to join Amazon Prime either through a free trial or a paid membership.
Prime membership fees were increased last year which was the first time that the cost went up since Prime was launched in Canada back in 2013.
The annual membership went up from $79 to $99, the monthly membership increased from $7.99 to $9.99 and the Prime Student membership was bumped up from $3.99 to $4.99 per month.
If you have an Amazon Prime membership, you not only get access to all the Prime Day deals for members but also exclusive benefits like two-day shipping, members-only deals, Prime Video, Amazon Music, Prime Gaming, and more.
Also, more than 4,500 cities and towns in Canada are now eligible for Prime free one-day delivery!
Amazon shared that Prime members bought more than 300 million items worldwide during Prime Day in 2022 which made it the biggest sales event in the online retailer's history.
Also, members saved over $1.7 billion which is more than any other Prime Day event, according to Amazon.
Some of the best-selling items worldwide last year were beauty products from LANEIGE and NuFACE, the Apple Watch Series 7, diapers and wipes from Pampers, kitchen essentials from Le Creuset, VTech and LeapFrog toys for kids, and Levi's clothes.
If you want to shop the deals this year, here's what you need to know about Amazon Canada's Prime Day for 2023.
That includes how to get the invite-only deals, what brands will have products on sale, how to get a $20 credit for Prime Day shopping and hacks for getting the items you want.
Invite-only deals
This year, Amazon is offering something for Prime Day: an invite-only deals program.
That means Prime members can request an invitation to get some of Prime Day's best deals from popular brands.
You can tell whether an item will have an invite-only deal during this sales event if there is a "request invite" button under the price on the product page.
Products that are included in this new program are ones that Amazon expects to sell out.
If you're selected to get the invite-only deal, you'll be notified on Prime Day with an email that has a unique link to purchase the item at the discounted price that's valid throughout the sales event.
Some of the invite-only deals that are featured on the Prime Day site are JBL Flip Essential 2 Wireless Speakers for 38% off, Barbie DreamHouse for 35% off, and Philips Sonicare 3100 for 30% off.
10-year anniversary deals
2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of Prime launching in Canada.
So, Amazon is celebrating the milestone by offering Canadian members exclusive anniversary deals for Prime Day this year that you can find on the site and Amazon app.
Brands that will have sales
Amazon devices will be included in the sales for Prime Day this year in Canada.
You can save up to 55% on select Echo devices, up to 50% off select Ring bundles, up to 32% off select kids' devices which includes Fire Tablets for Kids, and up to 53% on Fire TV sticks.
There will also be Prime Video savings with popular movies available for rent for $2.99 or less and select channel subscriptions (including STACKTV, STARZ, Super Channel, Hayu, and Discovery+) discounted to $0.99 per month for up to two months.
Prime members can shop discounted products from so many brands as well, including Ninja, iRobot, Bose, JBL, Samsung, Yeti, Philips, Mattel, Hasbro, Vitamix, Melissa & Doug, Morroccanoil and more.
So, that means you'll be able to get savings on tech, cleaning supplies, appliances, toys, movies, supplements, beauty products, and school supplies, just to name a few!
There are deals on daily essentials like 36% off Fitbit Health and Fitness Luxe Trackers, up to 25% off household products from Lysol, Finish and more, and up to 17% off Gillette, Braun, Venus and Joy grooming products.
You can also find deals from small businesses, back-to-school deals, off-to-university deals, and deals from musicians, celebs and influencers on the Prime Day site.
$20 Amazon credit
If the deals aren't enough and you want even more savings, Prime members can get a $20 Amazon credit to be used when you're shopping during Prime Day this year.
You can get this credit by downloading the Amazon Photos app and uploading your first photo until Friday, July 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Within four days, you'll get an email from Amazon about this promotional credit being applied to your account and instructions on how to redeem it.
The $20 credit can only be used on Prime Day purchases and you have to spend $40 or more before tax.
Also, you must be paying for an Amazon Prime subscription to receive this credit. You're not eligible to get the money if you're on a free trial of Prime.
There are a few Amazon hacks you should know about that can help you take advantage of the Prime Day sale event.
That includes starting a one-month free trial to shop the sale and cancelling it before you have to pay, creating a "must-have" list by adding items to your basket and checking if they've been discounted once Prime Day starts, and more!
Also, Amazon shared that you can set up personalized deal alerts through the Prime Day event page on the Amazon app or by asking Alexa to add a product to your cart, wish list or save for later list and notify you when they go on sale.
