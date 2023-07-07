This Amazon Prime Day Deal Lets You Access So Many Streaming Channels For Less Than A Dollar
Your savings account will thank you. 🤑
High five, streamaholics! Why? Because Amazon Prime Day 2023 is around the corner and deals, the kind good enough to level up anyone's streaming game, are already being offered. Soon, your home entertainment setup will be a cost-effective paradise, and all will be right in the universe.
Prime Day graces us with its merciful presence for just two days every year. In 2023, the sale event runs from Tuesday, July 11 to Wednesday, July 12, during which one can score absolutely wild discounts on everything from gigantic TVs to power washer's strong enough off to obliterate anything into cleanliness.
However, movie and TV show enthusiasts don't have to wait for Prime Day to snatch up awesome deals. Oh no, streamers, that party has already started with Amazon currently serving up a whole laundry list of epic markdowns on its channel subscriptions via Prime Video.
You can get your hands on some of the streaming service's most popular channels to the tune of just $0.99 a month. You can chuckle at STACKTV gems like Bupkis, Bel-Air, and Below Deck, or be reintroduced to your fear of the dark through one of Shudder's horror classics.
If you play your card rights, you could temporarily gain access to enough content to keep you glued to a screen all summer, without burning a hole in your pocket. I mean, you probably don't want to do that, but you could.
But wait, there's more! Premium channels, like HBO Max, are also getting in on the savings, slashing their prices by half for the first two months in anticipation of Prime Day.
The deals are only accessibly through the Prime Video store, which you can access here.
Below is the buffet of channels that are currently up for grabs for $0.99 a month:
- Discovery+
- Starz
- STACKTV
- Britbox
- CityTV+
- Hayu
- PBS Masterpiece
- AcornTV
- BBC Earth
- FamilyTV
- Sundance Now
- Smithsonian Channel
- Stingray
- Shudder
- Love Nature
- iFC Films Unlimited
- AllwaysBlk
- MotorTrend
- Teletoon
- BBC Select
- Hollywood Suite
- Great Courses
- OutTV
- Super Channel
- MGM
Quite the lineup, isn't it? But hey, don't wait too long to take advantage of these deals because the Prime Video Sale ends on July 12, which is fast approaching.