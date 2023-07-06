Canadian Tire Is Having A Massive Sale Right Now & These 8 Deals Save You The Most Money
From BBQ's to premium vacuums. 💰
Looking to save on patio furniture and other BBQ essentials because summer's arrival hasn't made you any less broke? We feel you. Luckily, Canadian Tire's ongoing "Hot Sale" is allowing people such as yourself to score discounts of up to 70% on the store's wide-spanning inventory.
The deals are no joke with Canadian Tire allowing customers to collect as much as $950 off certain cookware items. Bargains are so good, that even non-chefs will be contemplating their need for a professional cookware set.
Meanwhile, camping supplies are available at discounts of up to 40%, which is bound to make some people rethink their vacation plans. You can snag a roomy, family-sized tent for under $200! Yup, the great outdoors are officially affordable again.
To help you track down some of the best savings, and avoid navigating Canadian Tire's website we've compiled a list of the store's most lucrative ongoing deals.
Check them out below!
Paderno Canadian Professional Clad Cookware Set
Regular price: $1,349.99
Sales price: $399.99
Discount: 70% or $950
Description: With the Paderno Canadian Professional Clad Cookware Set, you're getting nothing short of excellence. This collection is built to last, thanks to its professional-grade construction and durable clad metal layers. It's like having a team of top-notch chefs working alongside you in the kitchen (minus the fancy hats).
What people have to say about it: "Some of the best cookware in Canada. Even heat distribution, easy to clean, very well made," a reviewer wrote.
"Excellent quality pot set, made in Canada," added another.
Rolling Tool Storage Cabinet
Regular price: $1,499.99
Sales price: $899.99
Discount: 60% or $600
Description: This bad boy is built to handle all your tool-taming needs while adding a touch of rugged style to your workspace. The casters can support an impressive total weight capacity of up to 1200 lb (544 kg), and each of its 10 shelves can handle up to 100 lb (45.35 kg). That's some serious strength right there.
What people have to say about it: "Got it on sale and it is a really well built box. It's not made for a professional environment but as a homeowner it will last a life time," reads a review.
"The best box for the money! Great storage space and good sliders on drawers," another added.
The Coleman Hampton Camping Cabin
Regular price: $419.99
Sales price: $229.99
Discount: 45% or $190
Description: This tent is spacious enough to comfortably accommodate up to 9 people, so you can bring the whole gang along. No more squeezing into tight spaces or fighting for elbow room - this tent has got you covered.
But it doesn't stop there. The Coleman Hampton Camping Cabin Tent features a 2-room design, giving you that extra privacy and separation when you need it. You can have a cozy sleeping area on one side and a dedicated living space on the other. It's like having your own little camping sanctuary with room to spare.
What people have to say about it: "Awesome tent, bought it on sale and it works very well. lots of room, repels water well, dry inside," reads one review.
"The best tent you’ll ever get," added another.
Champion 3200 PSI Gas Pressure Washer
Regular price: $899.99
Sales price: $599.99
Discount: 30% or $300
Description: With a mighty 3200 PSI, this pressure washer delivers the punch you need to blast away even the most stubborn dirt. Its 4-stroke, air-cooled engine with a cast iron sleeve is built to last, ensuring durability and long-lasting performance. No flimsy engines here - this one means business.
What people have to say about it: "Lots of power. Easy to operate. Pressure washed my 100 foot deck with ease. Operating instructions that come with machine make it very east to operate with no questions whatsoever," one reviewer praised.
"The product is awesome. The different nozzles make a world of difference. The soap tank also makes things very easy. Directions were clear, assembly was easy and great power," added another.
Master Chef Elite 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Regular price: $499.99
Sales price: $399.99
Discount: 20% or $100
Description: A grill that combines style and functionality in one impressive package. This stainless steel beauty will definitely take your backyard cookouts to a whole new level.
The convertible valve system this grill is equipped with it allows its owners the flexibility to convert from propane to natural gas whenever they please.
What people have to say about it: "Just bought it last month for my mom’s birthday present and she is loving grilling meat in it," said one reviewer.
"Awesome BBQ cooks great and even," added another.
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine
Regular price: $349.99
Sales price: $219.99
Discount: 35% or $130
Description: This machine's 19-bar high-pressure pump takes your coffee experience to a whole new level, delivering a barista-style result that will make you feel like a coffee connoisseur in the comfort of your own home.
What people have to say about it: "I love this machine, The coffee is amazing and I love the milk frother too. So far really enjoying the quality," reads one review.
"We got this machine almost 6 years ago and it is well loved. I have never had an issue with it and it makes a great cup of coffee," another chimed in.
Outbound Travel Luggage Suitcase Set
Regular price $349.99
Sales price: :$104.99
Discount: 70% or $245
Description: Durability is key when it comes to luggage, and The Outbound has you covered. These suitcases are durably constructed to retain their shape even during the most demanding travels. No more worrying about your luggage getting squished or damaged - this set is built to withstand the rigours of globetrotting.
What people have to say about it: "Worth the price, go for it," wrote one reviewer.
"They took us to the UK and back, without incident, so we’re quite happy with the purchase," added another.
Dyson V8 Animal Vacuum
Regular price: $599.99
Sales price: $399.99
Discount: 30% or $200
Description: A powerful cleaning buddy that's ready to tackle any mess with its impressive features. This vacuum is like having a superhero by your side, armed with de-tangling technology to take on even the toughest tangles.
The vacuum is engineered specifically for homes with pets. It understands the struggle of pet hair and dander, and it's here to make your life easier. Say goodbye to constant shedding battles and hello to a clean and fur-free home.
What people have to say about it: "Amazing vacuum. I love the versatility and the light weight," reads a review.
"Powerful and quiet. Easy to handle," added another.