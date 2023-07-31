6 Items From Home Hardware's Endless Summer Sale That'll Give Your Backyard A Major Glow Up
Time to level up that patio. 🌞
Good news, patio lovers! Home Hardware is serving up discounts hotter than a freshly nuked Pizza Pop! In the spirit of an "endless summer," they're serving up inflation-shaving deals that offer you up to 45% off on select outdoor goodies.
We’re talking gazebos, fire pits, rugs, and plenty of other things that all belong outside. The best part? You can pocket up to $300 in savings on some items. So, what are you waiting for? Permission from your mother? Nonsense.
Dive headfirst into this savings pool — the water's just fine.
Blue Sky Outdoor Living
A photo of the furniture
Price: $899.99
Sales Price: $549.97
Details: Want a little versatility in your outdoor seating? Check out this clever four-piece chair set from the Venice Collection. The loveseat transforms with such a casual nonchalance, it's like a piece of furniture with a mild identity crisis! Slide it one way and you've got a cozy nook for dinner or a catch-up with a friend over appetizers.
Once you've had your fill, give it a flip, and voila! You're back to a loveseat, perfect for a quiet chat or just some quality 'me time'. The set's powder-coated steel frame is as reliable as a well-trained retriever, and the polyester fabric? A breeze to clean, just like wiping a smile off a rival's face. And the best part? No assembly is required. So there's no need to brush up on your DIY skills, folks!
Sojag Dunwich Pergola
The Sojag Dunwich Pergola doing what it does best.
Price: $799.99
Sales Price: $499.97
Details: Got a little spot you're looking to shade? Perhaps you've got close neighbours, a bit too curious for their own good? Enter the Sojag Dunwich Pergola. Its compact frame means it's perfect for balconies, smaller yards, and really, any spot where your space is more 'cozy' than 'copious'. This nifty structure comes with three fabric panels, letting you play puppet master with the sun and your privacy.
You can install the top panel for some good old solar shielding, and the side panels for a dose of 'mind-your-own-business', as needed. Set-up is simple too, thanks to the side release buckles - they're practically begging you to put them to work. It's a steel structure, with a bit of a tough-guy reputation courtesy of its Interpon AkzoNobel powder coating.
And don’t worry, it plays nice with fire safety standards. Just remember to tuck away the fabric panels during winter - it's not quite an 'invincible superhero', after all. Oh, and there is assembly required, so you might want to make nice with your toolkit!
Korhani Flatweave Patio Rug
The made-in-Canada Korhani Flatweave Patio Rug
Price: $149.99
Sales Price: $74.97
Details: Let's talk rugs, folks. But not just any old rug. We're talking about the Korhani Flatweave Patio Rug, it's Canadian-made and ready to glow up any outdoor space. This rug doesn't just show up, it makes an entrance with colour pops so vivid they'd give a box of Crayolas a run for its money.
It's got the texture and depth of an Oscar-worthy performance and a soft, luxurious feel that's like having a cloud underfoot. But don't let that fool you, this rug's as tough as a bear wrestling a moose. It's versatile, easy to clean, and UV resistant. Whether indoors or out, it's ready to lay the groundwork for your style. All it asks in return is a simple wipe with a damp cloth and a bit of cover when not in use.
Corriveau Outdoor Steel Fire Pit
The fire pit in all its steely might.
Price: $649.99
Sales Price: $369.97
Details: Ever looked at your backyard and thought about what might be missing to make it perfectly summer ready? Enter the Spark Top fire pit. This steel marvel is 0.0625" thick and the paint it sports can take heat better than a Lorde on Hot Ones. Its two-door design isn't just about good looks either. It's about as practical as a Swiss army knife, with space to store your firewood right under the pit. It's like a self-sustaining ecosystem of coziness!
This regulation spark-barrier fire pit even comes with its own poker – consider it your personal sceptre in your backyard kingdom. Dimensions? It's a 20 W x 20" D x 35-1/2 H piece of Canadian craftsmanship.
Instyle Rochefort Hanging Basket Chair
The Rochefort Hanging Basket Chair ready for lounging in.
Price: $449.99
Sales Price: $249.97
Details: Meet the Rochefort, a no-nonsense piece of outdoor furniture. It's got an iron frame, so it's real sturdy, and it's decked out in 100% PE wicker which is good, we think. The cushion covers are crafted from solution-dyed polyester fabric, making them both durable and pleasantly comfortable. And the silk floss cushion filling? Well, that's your ticket to the relaxation station. The cushions come equipped with anti-aging non-woven fabric too, which promises to keep them looking spry.
This model rocks a powder-coated finish and a UV colourfastness of 400, which means it doesn't have to hide from the sun. It's also weatherproof and water-repellent. With a weight capacity of 120 kg (264.5 lb), it's happy to host you and your summer reading list.
Dura Preston Wicker Sectional Set
The Dura Preston Wicker Sectional Set.
Price: $1,199.99
Sales Price: $899.97
Details: Want a feasibly affordable piece of furniture that has the allure of European sophistication? Well, meet the Dura Preston Wicker Sectional Set, a lounging area that's design is so Euro-chic, you can almost hear it humming ABBA's greatest hits.
Highlight? The set comes with grey cushions that promise to be almost as comfy as your favourite sweatpants, and durable enough to weather the elements.
Dimensions-wise, the sofa's a sprawling 60" x 32" x 25" while the lounge comes in at 62" x 32" x 22-25", The table measures a compact 26" x 26" x 13-22", while the ottoman is a cushy 26" x 26" x 17". And let's not forget the accessories: the pillow is a plush 27" x 15" x 4" and the lounge cushion is a roomy 62" x 32" x 4", just begging for a Sunday afternoon nap.
As the sun sets on this riveting journey through Home Hardware's Endless Summer Sale, remember folks, it's not the size of your backyard, but how you glow it up that really counts.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.