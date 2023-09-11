You Can Use Scene Points When Shopping At Home Hardware & Here's What Your Points Are Worth
They add up quick!
Scene+ has expanded to Home Hardware, which means Canadians can now earn and redeem scene points whenever they're out buying tools, and other household essentials.
At nearly 1,100 Home Hardware locations across Canada, a $50 purchase with a Scene+ Loyalty Card will now earn customers 50 scene points. Furthermore, Canadians using their Scotiabank Scene+ Visa Card at Home Hardware will double the points earned on every dollar.
It's also worth noting that those who combine the power of both the Scene+ Loyalty Card and the Scotiabank Scene+ Visa Card for their Home Hardware purchases, in-store or online, will maximize their rewards by claiming both offers. Not too shabby.
But, what do these points get you exactly? Every 1,000 Scene+ points knocks $10 off your bill at Home Hardware. So, if you've been eyeing that mouth-watering air fryer, or a Dyson stick vacuum, those scene points could be your new best friend.
If you're ever just shy of the $50 mark at Home Hardware, remember they offer affordable household essentials like cleaning products, pet supplies, and personal care items. Adding these to your basket can help you reach that threshold.
"Our Dealers are always looking for ways to bring value to their customers and now with Home Hardware joining Scene+, Canadians can instantly redeem points for the tools and products needed to complete their home improvement projects," Kevin Macnab, President and CEO of Home Hardware Stores Limited, said in a press release.
Of course, Home Hardware is far from the only place that one can collect scene points at, you can also collect them while getting groceries, dining out and even picking up a new T.V. thanks to its partnerships with companies such as Sobeys, Swiss Chalet and Best Buy.
