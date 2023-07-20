6 Must-Have IKEA Items Under $200 That Have Overwhelmingly Positive Reviews
From awe-inspiring lamps to adorable patio chairs.💰
Calling all budget-savvy decor enthusiasts! We all know how tough it is to find furniture that is affordable, stylish, and durable.
Thankfully, like a Swedish superhero, IKEA Canada is here to rescue us middle-class Canadians from our decor dilemmas with some budget-friendly furniture magic.
Given the current economic landscape, with data from Statistics Canada confirming that many are grappling with real affordability challenges due to the country's higher grocery prices, housing costs, and enduring inflation, it's clear that saving money wherever you can is becoming less of a choice, and more of a necessity.
So, we've gathered a list of six must-have IKEA items, each priced under $200, that have not just been best sellers, but have also bagged five-star reviews on the company's website.
So, if you've got the urge to revamp your home without breaking the bank, keep scrolling!
RAMSELE
A RAMSELE pendant lamp in a living room.
Sometimes a small item goes a long way in changing the vibe of your home. Enter the RAMSELE pendant lamp, an adorable light fixture with a geometric design that can be dimmed and transformed into new shapes, simply by pulling its strings
Not only does the lamp promise to flood any room with warm light, it also projects decorative patterns onto the ceiling and walls. Voilà instant ambiance.
If there's a downside to this little gem, it's that the light bulb is sold separately. But, IKEA recommends using an LED bulb E26 globe clear. Why? Because using a clear bulb supposedly helps project those snazzy patterns onto your wall and ceiling.
On the bright side, the installation will be breeze. All the RAMSELE needs is a ceiling hook to be hung on. So, you won't have to worry about navigating a pamphlet of instructions.
"Easy to adjust for an individual look. Added a decorative touch to what was boring. Everyone has commented on the pair of new fixtures," reads one five-star review.
"So clever and ingenious--at least 3 different shade patterns, depending on how open or closed you pull the levers which move the petals of the lamp," added another.
SEGERÖN
A picture of the SEGERÖN on a deck.
Looking to spruce up your outdoor space with a blend of comfort and style? Meet IKEA's SEGERÖN chair. This isn't your average outdoor chair, folks. It's durable and ridiculously easy to care for, thanks to its powder-coated steel frame and handwoven rope detailing. Sturdy and stylish!
But the SEGERÖN isn't just about standing solo. Oh no, this chair loves company! You can pair it up with the tables from the same range, available in different sizes, to create a cohesive, timeless look for your outdoor space. Think of those perfect summer evenings, lounging outside with your favourite book, or hosting lively weekend barbecues.
Just keep in mind, the SEGERÖN is a bit of an outdoorsy type - it's recommended for outdoor use. And to complete the comfort package, you'll need the DUVHOLMEN inner cushion and either the FRÖSÖN or JÄRPÖN cushion cover. These are sold separately, which isn't ideal, but if you want that extra level of coziness, they're likely worth purchasing,
"So comfortable, the lumbar support is amazing," wrote one reviewer.
"I was drawn to the unique style and colour (deep green) of this chair. I need good back support and strong arms to get up and down, and it is outstanding. It holds new place of pride and comfort in my living room. It was also easy to assemble," added another.
TROFAST
IKEA's TROFAST storage combination.
Are you a young parent in need of a game-changer in the world of toy storage? Well, IKEA's TROFAST may be the answer you've been looking for.
Complied of a series of solid wooden frames coupled with lightweight plastic boxes, this chic little number allows kids the ability to easily slide its boxes out, carry them around during their playtime adventures, and then slide them back in. No fuss, no muss, it's a real chaos reducer.
Unlike some of the items listed above, you won't need to buy any add-ons, as the TROFAST's frame comes with it's own guide rails. That means you can customize the placement of boxes and shelves to your heart’s content, and switch it up anytime. Although, you'll need to use fasteners suitable for your wall materials to fix up TROFAST.
It's also worth pointing out that TROFAST is purposefully designed to be low to the ground, so if you've got back problems, you may want to avoid picking one up, both literally and financially.
"Great storage for toys. Really easy to assemble and fits my space perfectly. I love it so much, I’ve ordered a second unit," wrote one reviewer.
"Works great for storing my bulky pieces of fabric that I use for sewing projects," added another.
NÄMMARÖ
The NÄMMARÖ chair in all it's affordable glory.
IKEA's NÄMMARÖ is built to last thanks to its acacia build, a hardwood renowned for its durability and sturdiness.
The chair is as tough as it is charming. Pre-treated to resist sun, rain, stains, and general wear and tear, it's made to withstand the elements and keep looking great. Even better, it's recyclable or can be used for energy recovery, if those services are available in your community.
The only real downsides to the piece is that its only recommended for outdoor use and pops off better when paired with other outdoor furniture in the NÄMMARÖ series. So, you may find yourself spending more than you'd like.
"Very comfortable for an outdoor dining chair. Using as a side chair as I am petite and can still put my feet up with a book," wrote one reviewer online.
"Perfect size for a balcony," added another.
STOCKHOLM
The STOCKHOLM mirror hanging on a wall.
IKEA's STOCKHOLM mirror is a piece of decor that not only promises to makes your room look larger but to do so with a rather sleek sense of style. It also features a nifty little feature that transforms the frame at the bottom of the mirror into a shelf. An ideal perch for essentials like your phone or wallet.
The STOCKHOLM mirror is also sold with a safety film that significantly reduces damage if the glass is broken. However, the mirror does need a couple of screws to secure it to your wall, which are sold separately, so make sure to choose ones suitable for your wall material.
"Gorgeous! And very easy to assemble," boasted one reviewer.
"Love this mirror. I bought the larger size. It makes the perfect focal point in my dining room," added another.
GEMYTLIG
A shot of GEMYTLIG sitting down.
Like all of IKEA's "soft toys," GEMYTLIG promises to be an expert in the art of hugging and comforting. Always up for a little "mischief," this fluffy companion is also, apparently, "a great listener." And parents, you'll be glad to know that GEMYTLIG has been reliably tested for safety. It's recommended for children three years and older, making it a perfect gift for the little ones in your life.
Although, based on the reviews, it seems like plenty of adults are enjoying the moose plushie as well.
"This moose is just super cute, I couldn't leave it," gushed one customer.
"I am 19 years old and bought this for myself. It brings me so much joy and I think any child would absolutely love it," added another.
So, there you have it — a selection of cheap furniture that doesn't suck! No more long nights yearning for a better living room, while watching an endless stream of home renovations shows.
Now you can take matters into your ends, without throwing your budget to the wind.