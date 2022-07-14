7 IKEA Canada TikTok Hacks That You Need To Try Out This Summer To Shake Things Up
Looking for a summer project?
Everyone loves getting a great deal on furniture and checking out IKEA Canada can be a great place to find them.
However, finding the perfect item you're can be hard when you're restricted to your local IKEA's sometimes limited selection.
You can actually get some incredibly interesting and unique items from IKEA, and all you need to do is a little bit of handy work and a few minutes of scrolling on TikTok.
There are tons of quirky, fun, and really gorgeous hacks for IKEA items on TikTok, many of which don't even require that much work.
Whether you're looking to give your mirror a glow-up or turn your shelf into a DIY bench, TikTok has all the IKEA answers you're after.
A massive desk
@elocinhome
IKEA DESK HACK ✨ #ikea #ikeahack #diy #project #diyproject #hack #hacks #foryou #fyp #renovation #creator #decor #snacks #fashion #UARushChallenge
Maybe one of the desks sold at IKEA isn't your style or maybe it's not big enough.
So for those looking for a ton of desk space, this hack might be the move for you.
All you need to do is buy the components — two TROFAST storage units and an EKBACKEN laminate countertop — and you got yourself a custom desk with ample storage and tons of room.
A huge mirror
Before leaving the house, everyone should take a look at themselves in the mirror. And if you don't have a full-body one, this hack might be for you.
Buy yourself some LÖNSÅS stick-on mirrors and set up a grid on your wall for a massive floor-to-ceiling patterned mirror.
Maybe use a more wallpaper-friendly adhesive rather than black duct tape.
A plant wall
@rachelshea_
Since we got so many questions on our plant wall!♥️ #apartment #plant #plantwall #planttok #morningroutine #thatgirl #pinterest #ikea #ikeahack
Is anything better than nurturing a beautiful plant?
And even if you've killed more plants than you've grown, this hack might prompt you to bust out your green thumb.
All you need is a SKÅDIS pegboard and containers then you can make yourself a gorgeous place to display your flora.
White hole filler
@hanashappyhome
Here’s the easiest way to cover up those holes to make IKEA PAX wardrobe look custom #ikea #ikeapax #ikeahack #ikeatok
Did you know that IKEA sold these?
With your IKEA furniture, you might notice a bunch of unsightly, unused holes inside or outside your piece.
Before you may have thought "oh well, I guess I'll just live with that," but check out this hack.
All you need to do is buy a pack of VARIERA cover caps in either white or brown and away those holes go!
While the caps are made for kitchen cabinets, you can use them with other IKEA products.
A souped-up KALLAX
@shaynaalnwick
This is hands down the BEST IKEA HACK I’ve ever done 🤯 #ikeahack #furnitureflip #furniture #diy #upcycling #furnituremakeover
If you don't like this IKEA staple, a TikToker has some amazing tips to renovate the KALLAX shelving unit and really make it look like something you've never seen before.
After a new paint job, some wood accents and legs, the final product looks like something you'd get at a high-end furniture store.
Granted, not everyone can do all of this work, but it is some good inspo!
A statement vase
@kleinstadtcoco
SIMPLE IKEA HACK 😍✨ #ikea #ikeahack #ikeatok #ikeafinds #ikeahaul #ikeahacks #makeover #viral #fypシ #diyhome #einrichtung
For those whose crafting begins and ends at spray painting, this one's for you.
All you need is one of the cylinder glasses vases from IKEA, along with a LUFTMASSA lamp shade.
From there, spray paint that glass vase black, or whatever colour you like, and plop it into the lampshade. Now you've got yourself a unique vase to show off.
Plus, it's more fun because you made it.
A DIY bench
@kleinstadtcoco
SIMPLE IKEA HACK 😍✨ #ikea #ikeahack #ikeatok #ikeafinds #ikeahaul #ikeahacks #makeover #viral #fypシ #diyhome #ikealife #ikeadiy
This bench hack is also incredibly easy and looks great. All you need to do is grab yourself a BERGSHULT shelf and some legs.
Give it a paint job, or don't, attach the legs and boom, you've got yourself a nice little decorative bench.
The TikTok also recommends adding some yarn in the middle to get a textured decoration, but you could just as easily add some cushions or a mat.
So, hopefully, this gave a bit of inspiration for a new piece of furniture to spice up your living space.
One thing these hacks prove is that a little bit of IKEA and a lot of elbow grease can go a long way!