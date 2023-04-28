7 IKEA Canada Products Under $50 That Will Make Your Small Apartment Balcony Come Alive
Furniture to help you soak up those rays. ☀️
The weather's turning warmer and that means one thing – patio season is right around the corner.
And if you're looking for ways to furnish your own little slice of the outdoors on a budget, IKEA Canada has a whole bunch of handy products to get you started.
Given the state of Canada's housing market, it's all too common to be owners of a small balcony rather than a large backyard. But there's no reason why you can't spruce up your outdoor space within an apartment renter's budget.
Whether you want a space-saving chair or a full-on hammock to laze Sunday away, here are some IKEA items that'll make your balcony come alive. The best part? They're all under $50.
TÄRNÖ table
The TÄRNÖ table.
This is one of the most iconic pieces of IKEA outdoor furniture out there, and for a reason!
This folding table can be spotted at tons of cafes and bars and is a great piece of patio furniture. It's got a sleek modern design, it's small and can be easily stored. A win-win-win!
Price: $29.99
TÄRNÖ chair
The TÄRNÖ chair.
If you liked the previous table, why not also grab the matching chair?
It's got the same wood and metal design and folds just as easily as its table brethren.
Or, you can just grab a chair or two and have that be your new little balcony situation.
Price: $25
NÄMMARÖ stool
The IKEA stool.
If space really is a concern for you, this stool is a great option.
Even when fully unfurled (Because it also folds up!) this stool provides a cute little place to set your keister — but also doesn't take up much room.
It's perfect for people who have only a limited amount of space outside.
Price: $30
BORRBY candle holder
The candleholder.
If you want to bring a bit of light into your outdoor space, especially if it's somewhere you like to spend your evenings, this candle holder/lamp is perfect for you.
Pop a candle in there and you'll get some gentle light and a great ambiance, which will go well with a nice evening drink and some summer tunes.
Price: $8.99
CHILISTRÅN hanging planters
Hanging planters from IKEA.
If you want your space to come alive, why not add a bit of life?
You can set up one, or a few, of these affordable, modern planters and have your small apartment's balcony teeming with plants and the joy that they bring.
Of course, you'll have to make sure you water them and keep them alive.
Price: $19.99
HAMNÖN hammock
An IKEA Canada hammock.
This one might require a bit more room and additional supports, such as something to tie it to, but basking in the sun in a hammock is an unmatched feeling.
And for such a low price, it's hard to pass up on this one.
Price: $40
SVARTRÅ string lights
The SVARTRÅ string lights.
To bring the peaceful vibes to your apartment balcony, you can set these cheap string lights up and really bask in some atmospheric lighting.
These are perfect for stringing up the wall, wrapping around a railing, or sprinkling among your new plants. That's the beauty of a string light! The 12 bulbs on this line are pretty much guaranteed to really make things sparkle.
Price: $44.99
Meanwhile, if you're heading to the Swedish retailer, we asked Canadians about their must-buy products from IKEA Canada — and some super helpful items made the list.