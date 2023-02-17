12 Products You Didn't Know You Could Buy From IKEA Canada & These Will Surprise You (PHOTOS)
What can't you find in the furniture store?!
IKEA Canada may be the go-to place for Canadians looking for furniture and home décor at affordable prices.
But given the massive size of the Swedish retailer, few have an idea of how versatile the products sold at the store truly are.
While you might expect a dresser from IKEA, did you know you could also get an electric screwdriver there? How about a piece of art that doubles up as a WIFI speaker? Or maybe a photo of a cow?
To show you that the store is more than just about KALAX and MALM, here are some of the most surprising and unique items you can find at IKEA locations near you.
GRÄSMARÖ 3-piece garden set
The 3-piece garden set.
If you have a green thumb or would like to see if you have one, you can get this fun little set of garden tools from IKEA!
They're made of durable plastic and come with a ring, perfect if you've got just a few plants you want to maintain.
Plus, IKEA has plenty of plants for sale to help you get started.
Price: $4.99
FIXA electric screwdriver
The electric screwdriver.
Who wants to sit there slowly twirling a screwdriver?
With a FIXA from IKEA, you can screw things in, and out, with quickness and ease.
It comes with a set of screwdriver heads as well as a charging cord, and will likely make putting together your IKEA furniture a little bit easier.
Price: $14.99
SMÅBIT knife and peeler
A knife and peeler for children.
"What? A knife and peeler for kids?" might be your first thought.
But, these products have been designed to be safe for children, with the knife having a rounded point and a safe grip to keep those precious fingers away from the blade.
A great item to start getting your kids to help out in the kitchen.
Price: $7.99
SJÖRAPPORT salmon filets
The frozen salmon.
IKEA also has your dinner covered!
This ASC certified salmon was sustainably farmed and frozen shortly after catching to maximize freshness. You can pair these suckers with just about anything from roasted veggies to mashed potatoes.
Why not give those new IKEA cooking items a spin?
Price: $16.99/1.102 lb
SYMFONISK picture frame speaker
The black picture frame.
This black picture frame speaker is apparently a best seller.
This speaker, which is a collaboration with SONOS, features a line and dot design that resembles a work of art. But it can be propped up or put on your wall to give you some great beats.
All you need to do is connect to it using WIFI and you can be jamming to some great tunes.
Price: $269
LÅNESPELARE computer mouse bungee
The mouse bungee.
Never heard of a "mouse bungee?"
Well, it's a device that lifts the cord to your mouse in the air so that it doesn't get snagged on things or move around on your desk.
This is important for the gamers who need precision from their mouse movements, but it has benefits to anyone regularly using a mouse too.
Price: $19.99
FYRTUR electric blackout curtains
Grey blackout curtains.
Get the sun out of your eyes with just the touch of a button. These grey blackout curtains from IKEA are remote controlled, meaning you can sit back and have them go up or down without getting up.
And their blackout-ness is great for anyone who has to, or likes to, sleep during daylight hours.
Price: $199
UPPFYLLD fruit cutter
The fruit cutter.
Few things are as fun as a new little kitchen doohickey.
This plastic fruit cutter has three cutting options, making it great for segmenting apples, oranges, lemons and more.
Or you can use the square slicer to make carrot sticks, cut up cucumbers or basically anything else you can cook up in your mind.
Price: $7.99
BJÖRKSTA picture of a cow
A picture of a cow.
Need a bit of bovine fine art? This is just the thing for you.
This black and white print of a horned cow is 118cm by 78 cm and is guaranteed to make your home feel a lot more like a cow is always watching. Why? Well, because it kind of is.
Price: $69.99
STENKOL and LADDA rechargeable battery pack and batteries
Rechargeable battery pack.
Nothing is worse than running out of batteries right when you need them. So on your next visit to IKEA, be sure to pick this one up!
It's affordable and also helps keep those dead batteries out of the landfill by making them reusable.
Price: $16.98
VARDAGEN goblets
Four goblets.
It's not a guarantee, but there's a good chance everything tastes better when drunk out of a goblet.
These little cups are elegant and will remind you of some sort of medieval or renaissance existence by virtue of the fact that they're called "goblets."
You get four in a pack and they hold 9 oz of liquid.
Price: $9.99/4 pack
RENSARE waterproof bag
A waterproof bag.
Anyone who's been outside in the rain with items they don't want to get wet will tell you they wish they had one of these.
It's a great item for putting in electronics, documents, cameras or basically anything you want to stay dry if you know things might get a little wet and wild.
This bag in particular holds about 2.5 litres and is a great option if you want to keep your precious things dry.
Price: $2.99
And with this rundown, you can hopefully get a better idea of what you want to pick up on your next trip to IKEA.