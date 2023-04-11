IKEA Is Having An April Sales Event & You Can Save 25% While Helping The Planet
Good for the Earth and for your wallet!
IKEA Canada is celebrating Earth Month this April, and that means there are deals that are good for both your wallet and the environment.
This includes some fun sales, discounts and even a temporary revamp of their buyback program which will see customers getting more cash for their used IKEA furniture.
From April 10 to 23, customers can sell their used IKEA products back to the store for double the regular in-store credit value.
However, to take advantage of that deal, you need to sign up for the IKEA Family membership, which (luckily) is free and comes with a whole bunch of perks such as exclusive deals, early access to sales and more.
Along with the juiced-up buyback program, from April 21 to 23, items that are in the "as-is" Circular Hub will be getting an additional 25% off.
With some items in the hub already discounted much more than 50%, you're really bound to get some great deals on gently used IKEA items.
IKEA has also announced that they will be discounting their plant-based HUVUDROLL meatballs with a buy one get one 50% off deal that's running between April 17 and 22. On those same dates, you can also get the plant ball meal in the restaurant for $2 off.
Why? Well, they only have a 4% carbon footprint.
And since nothing says "good for the environment" like clean air, the store will also be putting its air purifiers on sale. For the entire month, you can get yourself a new air purifier for 15% off.
On top of all these green-minded ideas for April, select IKEA stores will also be accepting donations of non-IKEA home furnishings and unwanted electronics!
This will prevent those items from being put in a dump and will also get you a $25 gift card that you can put towards your next IKEA purchase of over $150.
You can check out your local IKEA location to see if they're taking donations.
Not sure what you want to pick up from IKEA next? We asked Canadians what their must-have IKEA products are, and they provided some useful suggestions!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.