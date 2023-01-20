These Are Canadians' Must-Have IKEA Items & Most Are Surprisingly Cheap (PHOTOS)
Attention IKEA Canada fans!
IKEA is known globally for its uniquely-named, affordable homeware products. But, with such a vast catalogue of items, it can take time to figure out what specifically is worth taking a trip to IKEA for.
So, to find out what should be on everybody's IKEA Canada shopping list, I asked friends and colleagues what products from the Swedish retailer they simply can't live without.
While a few are on the more expensive side, a lot of these products are really affordable, with one super popular item costing less than $1.
So, here are 10 must-have items from IKEA Canada that Canadians say they can't live without.
BÄSTIS lint roller
A lint roller.
Cost: $0.99
Anyone who wears black or dark colours on a regular basis knows the struggle of being covered in light-coloured lint, hair or general fluff.
So, grabbing this item for less than $1 is a bit of a no-brainer.
One roller can last you a long time but, if you're someone who's often needing a roll, they're so inexpensive that it's super affordable to grab a whole bunch.
Not to mention that it's weirdly relaxing to lint roll things (or is that just me?)
RÅSKOG utility cart
The utility cart.
Cost: $49.99
Whether you're using it as a bar cart, spice rack or something else, this utility cart is a favourite among the people I spoke to. It's described as both "useful" and "sooo cute."
This item is an easy, useful product that can act as a good place for storage or showing off other possessions front and centre.
And it helps that it's going for an affordable price!
VARIERA plastic bag dispenser
The plastic bag dispenser.
Cost: $3.99
With single-use plastics going the way of the dodo, this might be a good item for you to grab so you can collect and reuse all the plastic bags you've accumulated.
It can be stored underneath your sink and your bags will be easy to grab, which means you can reuse them more than once – a "W" for the environment for sure.
Door handles and knobs
Two black door knobs.
Cost: Varies
If you've just moved into a new apartment and want to spruce the place up a bit, getting some new door knobs and handles for your cabinets is a great place to start.
They can really create a sense of cohesion in the space and they might be a whole lot better than whatever dated ones you're contending with.
Plus, there are a ton of styles to choose from at IKEA, making it a cheap and easy way to improve the vibe of your kitchen.
EKET Cabinet
A blue cabinet.
Cost: $35
This is another super useful storage item from the Swedish retailer.
These again are pretty inexpensive and are the perfect shape for storing, and displaying, items like books, records and more.
They also come in a few different colours, including white, black, green, red-brown and more.
And, bonus, they seem super easy to assemble.
BYLLAN laptop holder
The BYLLAN.
Cost: $14.90
Anyone who works from home knows that sitting in the same place all day can feel a little bit boring, and this IKEA item does a good job of helping you switch up your seating a little bit.
This laptop support allows you to get work done on your couch, bed, and wherever else you're missing a desk. Ideal!
PÅBJUDA 2-piece whisk set
Two whisks.
Cost: $4.99
If you do any cooking, you'll know how useful a whisk can be.
And, some things are made way, way easier when you have a mini one, as well as a big one.
LOMMARP cabinet
A LOMMARP cabinet.
Cost: $399
Furniture is never super cheap, but this storage unit could be worth the price tag given how slick it looks and how much you can fit inside of it.
You'll be sure to get some compliments on this piece, as well as some looks of shock when you tell them "Oh that? It's from IKEA."
"Everyone who comes to my house compliments it!" said one person I spoke to.
And is there a price on impressing your friends and house guests?
HEAT cork
Two cork boards.
Cost: $3.49 for two
This item is another cooking essential and is something that you probably didn't even realize you needed – until now.
No one wants to ruin their countertops or table by putting a hot pan or dish on them, so instead place your scalding cookware on these.
They're not at all expensive and they're super useful.
ENEBY Bluetooth speaker
A speaker.
Cost: $74.99
Who knew IKEA made tech? This Bluetooth speaker is apparently great quality and also has a fun aesthetic, too.
"The design is so cute and functional" and is a great way to "blast music," according to one person I talked to.
Now get dancing!
So, get out there and get shopping, IKEA fans!
